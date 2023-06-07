One lady was hugely mistaken about her skin tone, and she only realised while trying on some makeup

A TikTok video shows how shaken she was after realising that she got her complexion completely wrong

Online users had jokes after seeing how much she mismatched her skin with the newly purchased foundation

A woman on Tiktok quickly realised that she doesn't know her skin complexion. The lady showed her reaction to getting the wrong shade of foundation.

A TikTok video went viral as a woman showed a reaction to noticing that she is not light-skinned. Image:@lebo_tsa

Source: TikTok

People were thoroughly entertained when they saw how hacked she was about the foundation mismatch. The funny clip got over 300 000 likes and even more comments from people curious about how she could've been so mistaken about her makeup.

TikTokker finally figures out she is brown-skinned

A woman @lebo_tsa bought a light foundation and tried to put it on, but she quickly noticed that she was actually darker. Watch the video below:

TikTok video has SA laughing at woman's yellow bone delusions

Netizens love to see beauty blunders. This one was especially hilarious as people loved to discuss beauty standards, and the "yellow bone craze", as described by TimesLIVE, inspired many comments. Read what people had to say to the stunner about her mistake:

nasirnelle said:

"Yellow? Beautiful brown girl more like it."

Khutšo Khummy wrote:

"It happens. I’m fairly light skinned but some foundations will be like nope not here."

jacobharris017 added:

"You still look good, it just looks like you open a very seasoned bag of Doritos."

TropiV asked:

"Wait so you really walked around with that foundation 3 shades lighter like that?"

Lebo T , the creator, replied:

"The entire day."

Miss_Lastlaugh complimented her:

"Nope friend you are a brown skin baddie."

Pearl Thusi fights back trolls claiming she's only beautiful due to light skin

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi, the actress has been very vocal in the past about the challenges she's faced being a light-skinned black woman.

She has often had to defend her talent as people industry peers claimed she only gets booked because of her skin colour.

Pearl's beauty was questioned after she posted pictures chilling in a swimsuit in Brazil. Several Twitter users like @exotichun2 said the Queen Sono star would be considered ugly if she didn't have fair skin and nice hair, reported ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly News