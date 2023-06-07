This woman thanks God for putting a man in her life who accepts her and her young daughter

TikTok user @makaimmy shared a video showing a sweet moment between her boyfriend and daughter

People clapped for the man and let the lady know that she has found a genuine man, a real keeper

It is tough being a single mother, especially when it comes to choosing whom you let into your child’s life. This mom took her time and was cautious, but it paid off. She found a man that loves her with her child and puts in effort with her baby girl too.

TikTok user @makaimmy shared a video showing a sweet moment between her boyfriend and daughter, showing his acceptance of her baby girl. Image: TikTok / @makaimmy

Source: TikTok

There are many men who do not want a woman who has a child from a past relationship. This lady made it clear that her kid was her top priority and that a man had to accept her baby, or it was a no for her.

Sweet video show new boyfriend making an effort with bae’s baby girl

TikTok user @makaimmy shared a video showing her boyfriend giving a gift to her daughter. Introducing him to her was a big decision, but one that has now turned into the best decision.

The man took his time to help the girl open the box, and you can just see that he has patience. Take a look at this special moment:

“I can’t believe it took me this long to introduce my daughter to my boyfriend I think it’s also struggles of being a girl mom they are literally bestfriend ngoku ❤️❤️❤️ #SAMA28 #tiktoksouthafrica #partner.”

South African people clap for the respectful man

This is how it should be! People took to the comments to let the woman know that she found a good one and to share their views on situations like this one.

Read some of the comments:

Yolanda Qaziyana said:

“God is in the neighbourhood may he continue to bless you.”

user4766375144230 shared:

“I can relate some men are just blessings, my kids are taken care of fully by a man who loves me no matter even if we fight he still provides for them.”

Slindokuhlen clapped:

“God protect this man always may his pockets never get dry and stay blessed siyamthanda lobaba wow this is beautiful.”

Martha Khensani Malu is blessed:

“My baby daddy left me when my baby was three months, never seen her. My current man does everything for my kid. He says his not a stepfather but a dad”

“Beautiful”: Dedicated father shares sweet pic caring for his child, Mzansi inspired

