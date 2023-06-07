Proud Mom Shares Sweet Video of Boyfriend Spoiling Her Daughter, SA Claps: “When He Loves You With a Kid”
- This woman thanks God for putting a man in her life who accepts her and her young daughter
- TikTok user @makaimmy shared a video showing a sweet moment between her boyfriend and daughter
- People clapped for the man and let the lady know that she has found a genuine man, a real keeper
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
It is tough being a single mother, especially when it comes to choosing whom you let into your child’s life. This mom took her time and was cautious, but it paid off. She found a man that loves her with her child and puts in effort with her baby girl too.
There are many men who do not want a woman who has a child from a past relationship. This lady made it clear that her kid was her top priority and that a man had to accept her baby, or it was a no for her.
TikTok video of woman celebrating after defeating thugs at groove has SA concerned after seeing her bloody clothes
Sweet video show new boyfriend making an effort with bae’s baby girl
TikTok user @makaimmy shared a video showing her boyfriend giving a gift to her daughter. Introducing him to her was a big decision, but one that has now turned into the best decision.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
The man took his time to help the girl open the box, and you can just see that he has patience. Take a look at this special moment:
“I can’t believe it took me this long to introduce my daughter to my boyfriend I think it’s also struggles of being a girl mom they are literally bestfriend ngoku ❤️❤️❤️ #SAMA28 #tiktoksouthafrica #partner.”
South African people clap for the respectful man
This is how it should be! People took to the comments to let the woman know that she found a good one and to share their views on situations like this one.
Read some of the comments:
Yolanda Qaziyana said:
“God is in the neighbourhood may he continue to bless you.”
user4766375144230 shared:
“I can relate some men are just blessings, my kids are taken care of fully by a man who loves me no matter even if we fight he still provides for them.”
Slindokuhlen clapped:
“God protect this man always may his pockets never get dry and stay blessed siyamthanda lobaba wow this is beautiful.”
Martha Khensani Malu is blessed:
“My baby daddy left me when my baby was three months, never seen her. My current man does everything for my kid. He says his not a stepfather but a dad”
“Beautiful”: Dedicated father shares sweet pic caring for his child, Mzansi inspired
In related news, Briefly News reported that another proud father has inspired many people on social media after sharing a photo of caring for his child.
Adorable TikTok video shows dad casually letting baby girl load trolley while he packs it back, hearts smelt
The beautiful picture surfaced on social media carrying a brilliant caption. The Twitter account holder, @SimBaqwa, says there is nothing difficult wrong with a dad taking care of his kids. The post is going viral, and many are seriously impressed. Briefly News takes a look at the comments section.
Mzansi people clapped for the father as they witnessed a beautiful moment. There is no reason all dads should not be doing this.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News