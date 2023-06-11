A TikTok video had people interested in women checking to see whose boyfriend would quickly respond to his gf

Three friends took part in the TikTok challenge, and it made for hilarious content to entertain others

Online users could feel the tension as the three were eager for their boyfriends' to respond to their calls

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Three ladies nervously waited for their boyfriends to call them. The women went viral as online users loved their reactions to the waiting period.

A group of friends did a TikTok challenge to see which bf would call them first. Image: @pearlkxng

Source: TikTok

The video of the friends got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Many people had countless jokes about how dramatic the girls were in the video.

Ladies call their partners hoping for them to call back immediately in TikTok videos

@pearlkxng posted a video of three friends taking part in a challenge on TikTok to see which one of their boyfriends has quick hands to call back. In the video, they all buzzed their boyfriends and waited.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video was hilarious as all three women recorded for a while before one of the friend's phones finally pinged. Watch the hilarious video below:

TikTok users feel the tension as women wait for boyfriends to call back

Online users thought that the video of the girlfriends' anticipation was hilarious. Many love to see videos of women in relationships. People had hilarious commentary about how they all waited for a hot minute.

Carol_Akilaah said:

"I’d cry 40 days and 40 nights."

SKtwenty7 wrote:

"I've never been so happy to see someone get called."

becoming.Dr.Renei was amused:

"Why did I also scream with ya'll."

Khumoetsile joked:

"Someone said the other ladies are still in waiting."

Heart commented:

"The most realistic challenge I’ve seen so far."

Woman's relationship story with man she met in DMs gives people hope in love

Briefly News previously reported that @mckobola posted about her flourishing relationship on Twitter. She celebrated being with her husband for five years and marked the occasion with four pictures.

The woman, through her snaps, shared that her relationship with her bae started in the DMs. They have since gotten married and had a baby. Their modern-day romance made people believe they could meet their soulmates on social media.

People congratulated the woman on her beautiful family in the comments. Some ladies jokingly said they would no longer ignore their DMs because they wanted to meet their husbands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News