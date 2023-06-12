South African liver transplant survivor Mimo Mokgosi got netizens talking after responding to a man's tweet

The social media influencer commented on a doctor's tweet saying that she is not well to get his attention

Mimo has undergone several medical procedures and surgeries including a liver transplant

Popular social media influencer and liver transplant survivor Mimo Mokgosi recently got peeps talking after using her liver condition to her advantage by boldly shooting her shot on Twitter.

Mimo tells a handsome doctor she is not well

Responding to a good-looking doctor's post, @3rdeye_visuals shared a selfie of himself looking rather handsome.

Impressed by what she saw, Mimo was quick to comment on the post, saying:

"Please check my pinned tweet, ka kula Doc (I'm sick Doc)."

Mimo's advanced health complications

After being diagnosed with hepatitis autoimmune disease in her matric year, at age 18, Madimo felt constantly tired and constantly cold, she told Malcor Medical Aid.

Madimo was treated with medicine for two years, but couldn't continue due to financial problems. Her situation became critical in April 2013 as she was in and out of the hospital and was told her only chance was a new liver.

Mimo's pinned tweet highlights some of the challenges and milestones she has endured including; Liver Transplant Surgery in 2013, undergoing Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography in 2014, a Bile Obstruction in 2015, Lymph Node Obstruction in 2016, Bone Marrow Test Procedure in 2017 among other complicated procedures and surgeries.

She currently lives with Lymphedema which refers to tissue swelling caused by an accumulation of protein-rich fluid that's usually drained through the body's lymphatic system, Mayo Clinic states.

SA peeps responded to Mimo's flirty post

Mimo is known for sharing the highs and lows of her health journey with her followers. So it was no surprise that they were quick to share their two cents on her tweet with many poking fun at her light-hearted approach to her health challenges while trying to get the handsome doctor's attention.

@MpolokengNtoi wrote:

"unesbindi Mimo, yeka i pun. High-risk aba, change your medical aid option to platinum, thank me later."

@Nceba_27 said:

"You definitely need him ."

@Bongi_Cactus reacted:

"Niyafanelana."

@TheoShagwa commented:

"Bathong Mimo."

@prettynonhle_ said:

"Shoot your shot sis."

