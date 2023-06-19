Mzansi people are finding some creepy things inside their Jungle Oats, and they want answers

TikTok user @wandi_shabbs shared a video showing the worms and moths she found in her's

People were horrified, sharing stories of the strange things that they have found in oats recently

There is a major issue with Jungle Oats! This woman shared the worms and moths that she found in her's and had many others coming forward to share their horror stories.

Mzansi people are no strangers to finding odd things inside of food. We have literally had our lives threatened by staple foods and survived to tell the tail.

Joburg babe shares the living things she found inside her oats

TikTok user @wandi_shabbs shared a video showing the shocking things she found inside her oats. Sis had worms, nests, moths, literally the whole jungle inside of her box of oats!

She made clear that they were not expired, nor were they bought from the same store, and she wants answers from Tiger Brands.

Take a look at this horrifying footage:

Mzansi people share what they've been seeing in their oats

Something is wrong because the majority of Mzansi citizens have found insects in their oats, and before this video, they thought it was only them. This Mzansi staple food is giving people the creeps!

Read some of the comments:

Ongie. M said:

“I knew I saw my oats moving this morning! I thought I was tweaking.”

ngontsha30 said:

“That's what I found in the oats I bought last year Nov at food lovers I sent them emails never got back to me.”

Kai is horrified:

“No way, I had it for breakfast yesterday. Why so much protein?!”

Perseverance Mthimunye shared:

“It’s the fact that I cooked mine the other day with a microwave and saw black weird things inside it after cooking it ”

Boitshoko Mlenza can't even deal:

“ Me as an oats lover who just bought two boxes”

Another TikTok video shows green muck coming from baby food pouch by "trusted" brand purity: Mzansi is fuming

In related news, Briefly News reported that another video showing revolting substances from Purity baby food pouches has gone viral on TikTok. The people of Mzansi are fuming and demanding answers from Tiger Brands.

Purity is one of the most trusted baby food brands in South Africa, and it seems they have been failing moms as of late. These videos are shocking and will have your stomach turning!

TikTok user @samanthavdberg shared a video showing what she found in one of the baby food pouches she had given her child. After realising the baby was struggling to get the food out, the mom took the pouch to see what was blocking it.

