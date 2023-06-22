A Mzansi graduate took to social media to show the meaningful way spent her graduation day

The young woman posted a TikTok video of her honouring her deceased relative at the gravesite

The emotional tribute made South Africans emotional, and they congratulated her in the comments

Graduating from university is a significant milestone for every student. It marks the end of an era and sets the stage for new beginnings.

Student celebrates graduation at the graveyard

However, for one young woman, @thobekanxumalo29, her graduation day held a deeper meaning beyond just academic achievement.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the young woman is seen paying respect to her ancestor at the gravesite while wearing her academic regalia.

With her grandmother standing by her side, she gives thanks for the progress made possible by those who came before her.

TikTok users moved by graduate's tribute to ancestor

Mzansi people said the heartwarming video emphasised the importance of acknowledging and respecting one's heritage while recognising the significance of personal achievements.

Hundreds of TikTok users congratulated the young woman on bagging her qualification and wished her success.

South Africans praise graduate for showing respect to ancestor

@mphathi0 mentioned"

"One reason I couldn't attend my graduation last week was, mom continue resting."

@Lotus_Sedi commented:

"Congratulations sthandwa. They are proud of you darli. You defeated all odds to make them proud. Halala babes."

@050308brown added:

"My sister I'm really touched by your situation, but find comfort and continue shining. We with you in prayers, Much love from Francistown Botswana."

@user6578740254744 stated:

" Wow babe who can stand against the will of God? Congrats."

user8349883224254 added:

"Dad is happy seeing you made it."

@_connie_.ferguson_ commented:

"Don't forget granny please dear. Be blessed."

@antheafortuin36 wrote:

"Respect sweetheart respect, they see your tears, your hard work, your achievements, you have angels up in heaven. Congratulations to you and your family."

@mbalenhledube3 posted:

"This is emotional."

