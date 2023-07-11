A father understood the assignment by giving his daughter the bottle even though they were in the sky

The man allowed his bae to enjoy a chopper ride he organised for the family while ensuring that his child was nourished

TikTokkers stanned and wanted him to adopt them

A man took time out of enjoying a chopper ride with his bae to feed their baby.

The infant's appetite was higher than the position of the chopper in the sky.

Dad fed his baby on a chopper with his bae

Parenting never stops, not even when you want to spoil your beautiful partner with a ride in the heavens.

This is what @real_xogrootmoney learned in a video he posted on TikTok.

The video clocked in 458K views, and over 35K people liked it.

In the video, the proud dad balances a milk bottle with his baby while his excited bae shows off how she's flying high with her fam.

The man keeps feeding the baby and even shakes his head at the camera.

Watch the video here:

The funny and sweet reactions to the chopper video

Netizens tried to shoot their shot and insert themselves into the happy couple's lifestyle.

Ndapanda000 was one such person.

"Can I be a babysitter so you enjoy with your queen?"

Lebogang2103 said the baby is living the life she ordered.

"Afetse allele gore lemonche pampers kara private chopper."

Katlego Maponya doesn't mind being on the chopper too.

"I will just be like a kid sitting at the back, eating Doritos."

William Samkelo joked that her tears are currency.

"That one cries bitcoin."

Minkateko pointed out that the daughter was completely unbothered.

"uRich is having the time of her life."

Another dad who fed his baby in a hilarious way

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man fed his baby in a hilarious way that trended on social media.

The man made funny noises mimicking a car as he fed his daughter Purity.

His antics entertained South Africans, who appreciated his active role as a father.

