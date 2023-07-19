A toddler paid no mind to her mother's directive when she was given a bowl of sweets and told to delay eating the candy

The little angel went ahead and ate the sweets while watching a child's show

Netizens were proud of her and stood up for her, pointing out that she told her mother the truth when asked

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman gave her child candy and told her not to eat it. Image: @_twazzy

Source: TikTok

A little princess ignored her mother's request not to eat the candy when she gobbled up a bowl of sweets.

The young woman was not about that life after her mother gave her candy and asked her to wait a bit before eating it.

A young girl given candy with instructions not to eat it

@_twazzy_ posted the video on TikTok, and in the video, she gives her daughter some candy in a bowl. She then gives her specific instructions not to touch the candy until she returns. This went in one ear and out the other as the young dame waited a moment before she ate the candy while watching Baby Shark.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Baby Center pointed out that giving a two-year-old a bit of candy is okay as long as it's not a lot.

Watch the video here:

South Africans support the cute child in TikTok Video

Netizens pointed out that the young girl lived in her own world and was at least honest about her actions.

LeratovNxumalo said:

"She said I don't wanna be a part of your little games."

Thandeka Dhlamini pointed her honesty out.

"At least she's telling you she ate it."

Dana loved her.

"She's so adorable. I can't even be mad at her."

Puseleltso Swele added:

"She's not having it."

Chantel Skosana remarked on the girl's temporary amnesia.

"She's honestly distracted and forgot what you said."

Girl runs away after dog interrupts her singing

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that a little girl was singing when she was interrupted by a dog.

When the cute angel saw the dog, she ran for it in a video with South Africans laughing their faces off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News