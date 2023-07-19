A man was given a wonderful surprise by his daughter on his birthday when she presented a goodie pack to show her appreciation

The man's reaction was priceless as he smiled and blushed throughout the video as he unveiled what his daughter bought him

Netizens were proud of the young woman and her mother for showing the man of the house some love

A young girl bought her daddy a hamper. Image: @preency.unathi

Source: TikTok

A young woman showed how much she appreciated her father when she purchased him a hamper for his birthday.

The young lady included cute shoes and snacks in the hamper for her appreciative daddy, who could not believe his luck on his birthday.

@preency.unathi, the mother of the young girl in the video, posted the video. The young Xhosa princess started by covering her dad's eyes before walking him into the room where the hamper was.

When his eyes were opened, the man was surprised by the beautiful hamper packed with goodies and a pair of slippers.

Watch the video here:

Netizens appreciate the daughter's gesture

South Africans loved the beautiful gesture and toasted the young woman and her mother for the gift.

Nothile said:

"The smile on his face engakaboni his surprise."

Onkejessica loved the young princess.

"This is heartwarming, daddy. Adorable daughter you have there."

Lulama commented:

"Keep on being a good father."

Mbokazi shared her own story.

"Once bought my dad a suit. He got emotional and told my mom 'le ngane ifuna ngikhale'. Now I want to get him his own personal tailor."

User8502082161583 added:

"Daddy's daughter. Thank you to all the fathers in their children's lives."

Young woman surprises her stepdaughter at work on his birthday

In a similar story, Briefly News wrote that a young woman surprised her stepfather with a cake and a gift on TikTok.

The woman's video went viral because she expressed gratitude for her stepfather. The video was warmly received by netizens, who pointed out the importance of stepfathers.

Source: Briefly News