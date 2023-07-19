A young man cried his lungs out after he laid eyes on his younger sibling for the first time following his mother's delivery

The child's precious reaction moved the nurse and mother, who asked him why he was crying

He replied that he now has a sibling, and his reaction left South Africans in tears in the comment section

A young boy chopped onions when he met his little brother for the first time. Image: @afikambandazayo

Source: TikTok

A little boy's reaction after he saw his young brother for the first time had Mzansi chopping bags of onions.

The young man saw his sibling after his mother gave birth and broke into tears of joy, happy that he was a big brother.

Touching moment of child's reaction to sibling shared on TikTok

His mother, @afikambandazayo, posted the video, and it touched so many people that they couldn't stop themselves from crying.

In the beautiful video, the young man is ushered into the maternity ward after his mother has given birth. The little prince drops his jaw, and he starts crying, moved by the bundle of joy in front of him. The nurse and his mother ask him why he is crying. He replies:

"I have a brother."

Watch the video:

Netizens chop onions in the comment section

Netizens couldn't help but release waterworks in the comment section.

Malumekazi Wakho said:

"Your kid is so amazing, Mommy. He just realized God answered his prayer."

Dali Danger added:

"As soon as he saw his little brother, he knew he would have to protect him for the rest of his life."

NtibiOctober15 cried:

"Who's chopping onions? My pillow is wet."

Mbalaxe loved the moment.

"Proof that tears of joy are a thing."

Thembisa Safe Space made an observation.

"He just made a spiritual connection with his little brother."

