A South African father went viral for his creative way of getting his son to eat his food in a trending video on TikTok

He got his son to push him on his toy motorbike and convinced him that his food was his petrol

The video has been viewed over 250K times, and parents applaud the steps he took to be an active parent

A Vaal gent devised a brilliant way to make his son eat his food.

He rode on his toy bike, got his son to push him and then told him to fuel up with his food!

The man's hilarious and creative antics impressed the nation and went viral with over a quarter of a million views.

A man comes up with an intelligent hack to get his toddler to eat

@abutismallz posted the video on TikTok where he rides on his son's toy motorbike. The young man, excited to play with his father, happily pushes the toy bike. His father tells him to get some fuel, and his mother feeds him a spoon of food before the journey continues.

Anyone raising toddlers knows that getting the little ones to eat their food is a significant challenge. Kids Health has a few suggestions that will help. Parents can bring their kids to eat by having family meals together, letting the kids feed themselves, and avoiding giving them junk food because they don't want to eat.

Watch the video here:

Parents clap their hands at the father's technique

Parents in the comment sections understood how real the struggle to feed their children was.

Koketso Coco said:

"I wonder if people know about this struggle, how you have to motivate them to eat."

Tshepi added:

"That giggle from Dad at the end. I think he's enjoying this more than the kid."

Pabi remarked:

"Best daddy award goes to you."

KediD also pointed out:

"With these ones you have to come up with strategies."

User3407294951979 commented:

"Thanks for being a good father."

