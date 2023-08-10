A beautiful dame returned home and discovered that her children had decorated the walls with mud

The woman attempted to uncover what happened from the helper but she was too busy laughing to speak

South Africans were joyful over what happened and gushed over the cuteness of the children

A woman's sons decorated the house with mud. Image: @bonniesunekoen

Source: TikTok

A South African woman came home and found that her adorable sons painted the house and themselves in mud.

Her helper could not explain what was happening because she was breathless with laughter!

Woman's sons paint themselves and house with mud

@bonniesunekoen's video trended virally, and it was viewed 626K times.

The video starts with one of the culprit's faces plastered with mud. The helper could not say a word about what happened because she was busting, and her eyes were filled with tears because of how hard she was laughing. When the mother asks her daughter what happened, she does not answer but is defensive. When she stepped outside, she found that her two sons painted the walls and the floor with mud!

Watch the video here:

South Africans love the children's antics

Netizens were in love with the children and jokingly offered hilarious commentary on what was happening.

Chante said:

"The daughter thinking she's in a soapie. Too cute."

Stef remarked:

"Tannie Joyce was not getting involved. She couldn't stop laughing. Love it!"

Arona added:

"Mud playing is better than kids glued to cellphones and Playstations. Love these kids."

Andrique loved Joyce, the helper.

"I hope you make more videos with Joyce and the kids together. It will be fun. Love the way Joyce laughs."

SMS chipped in.

"Kids have a mind of their own."

Source: Briefly News