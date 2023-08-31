The Head Boy of Hoërskool Standerton in Mpumalanga, recently kept a promise he made in Grade 6 to take his lifelong friend to their matric dance

Jaden's decision to ask Jumi as his date was driven by a desire to ensure that she feels included and valued, regardless of her differences

Jaden's gesture touched people from all walks of life and is a reminder that kindness and compassion can make a real difference in the world

Mzansi cannot stop gushing over the now-viral story of a young man's sweet promise to his childhood friend.

Jaden Breytenbach, the Head Boy of Hoërskool Standerton in Mpumalanga, recently fulfilled a promise he made in Grade 6 to take his lifelong friend Jomari "Jumi" Louwrens who has Down Syndrome, to their matric farewell.

Jaden Breytenbach's childhood promise to take his lifelong friend Jomari "Jumi" Louwrens to their matric dance is reminder of true friendship. Image: @jaden.breytenbach/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to TheGoodThingsGuy, Jaden and Jumi have been friends since pre-school, and their bond grew stronger. When Jaden was in Grade 6, he promised Jumi to take her to their matric farewell. He kept his promise even though the COVID-19 pandemic made it challenging.

Jaden and his mother, Michelle, went to Jumi's farm to ask her to the matric farewell. They brought balloons, flowers, a pink milkshake, and sweets in Jumi's favourite colours, pink and purple. Jaden asked Jumi to make him the happiest man and go to the matric farewell with him. Jumi said yes, and they were both overjoyed.

According to the Standerton Chronicle, Jaden's decision to ask Jomari as his date was driven by a desire to ensure that she feels included and valued, regardless of her differences, and that they have already been friends for 13 years.

Jaden explains the reason behind taking his friend to the matric dance

“It was not about feeling sorry for Jomari but rather to make her also feel special at her Matric farewell.

“This is not about me but rather about Jomari, who is so remarkable, amazing, and special,” he added,” Jaden said.

Jaden's mother said that this act was not about seeking attention. It was driven by "pure humanity, kindness, and love." She explained that Jumi, like any other student, deserved to go to her matric farewell.

Jaden's decision was a testament to his character and values, which have always reflected fairness, compassion, and acceptance. His act of kindness sent a resounding message that our differences should never dictate our worthiness.

Jaden's gesture touched people from all walks of life. The teachers and students at the school rallied behind the idea, celebrating the power of friendship and inclusion.

Mzansi reacts to a beautiful promise kept between childhood friends

The touching story has inspired many South Africans online and is a reminder that kindness and compassion can make a real difference in the world. It is also a reminder that we should never judge someone based on their differences. We should all strive to be more like Jaden and celebrate the power of friendship.

Caryn Oshry replied:

"Absolutely beautiful, heartwarming story."

Christina O'Connor said:

"What a beautiful humansuch a heart warming story to read! ❤️❤️."

Karen Gavin wrote:

"So precious. Two lovely youngsters sharing a beautiful evening. Makes my heart very happy xx."

Craig Nerwich commented:

"Absolutely beautiful. What a role model for our young children. Just pure kindness. What the world needs more of."

Mandy Gopal replied:

"We need more humans like Jaden… changing the world by doing one random act of kindness at a time. What a beautiful story! These are stories that make us believe that the world can be inclusive where everyone is accepted unconditionally. ."

