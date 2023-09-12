A mother shared an educational toy that is helping her son develop his speech

The toy contains cards with objects on them, which can be pronounced by putting them in the toy

The woman revealed that her son has speech development issues and netizens were encouraged to get the toy for their children

A Gauteng woman plugged South Africans with a helpful toy to assist with her child’s speech development because he struggles with delayed speech issues.

Netizens appreciated the toy and thanked her for the plug while discussing the importance of parents investing in educational toys.

Woman buys speech toy for her son

@mom_feminist posted the video on TikTok and it's trending. In the clip, the young woman is sitting with her son and using the toy. The toy comes with cards with objects and the names of the objects on them. The cards are inserted into a slot and the educational toy pronounces the word.

She and her son seem to have tons of fun using the toy, and the young man shows growing adeptness in pronouncing the words on the cards. The woman also trended when she travelled to Germany to meet her online boyfriend. She is now trending for being a great mother.

Watch the video here:

She also posted a video explaining that her son has speech problems and had to be taken to speech therapy because he has a very limited vocabulary at age three. Watch the video here:

South Africans react to the plug

Netizens clapped at the proud mother’s efforts to ensure her son’s speech develops healthily.

Goddess_shibem01 said:

“It’s so beautiful seeing parents make an effort with kids’ learning.”

Ruth__pheladi remarked:

“Pregnant me wants to buy it already.”

Tiisetso Wagner loved it.

“My son is one year old. I’m buying this for him.”

Michelle Alfred- Ko bought the toy for her child.

“My son is two years old. He has the same device. He’s so good.”

Lesedxojs74 is thinking of getting the toy.

“This is so helpful for my son, who is three and can barely say anything. I thought about speech therapy but the fees scare me.”

Nomonde Bacela wrote:

“I need this for my nephew.”

Khebe exclaimed:

“As a speech therapist, I am so happy. Your participation is so important and not just giving him the toy. Also, be ready for the accent.”

