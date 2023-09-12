A video of a Portuguese town flooded with red wine after distillery tanks burst has gone viral online

South Africans are reacting to the wine flood with banter, wishing it had happened in their country

Many social media users joked that they would have camped out in the town to drink the free wine

A video of a small town in Portugal flooded with red wine after a local distillery's tanks burst has gone viral online, and South Africans want in on the free alcohol.

2.2 million litres of wine flood Portugal town

According to Insider, videos from São Lourenço do Bairro, a town about 150 miles north of Lisbon, show red wine rushing down its sloping streets.

The flood is estimated to be about 2.2 million litres (600 000 gallons), enough wine to fill approximately 2 933 333 wine bottles.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to wine flood with banter

Wine is often enjoyed in social settings, such as at dinner parties or with friends.

Naturally, South Africans couldn't help but respond with witty comments to the wine flood disaster. Many people expressed how they wished the distillery tank burst happened in Mzansi.

@Mahlatse_mogale commented:

"Mohola wa Stellenbosch keng."

@Prudence_tsh said:

"Knowing me and my friends, we would camp there."

@IamRTI commented:

"God, why not Africa why not Johannesburg?"

@47kasz replied:

"God knows I will be drinking wine all year longgggggg."

@Thedark71466842 asked:

"And why are there no people with buckets?"

@Bathong_Roli replied:

"I know I'd be on the floor having the best time of my life."

Truck transporting alcohol looted while driving

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a moving truck transporting alcohol has gone viral after a group of people decided to take the alcohol out of it.

The video was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter recently. The video, which is just over two minutes long, has caused tons of concern for many South African social media users.

Peeps shared tons of responses to the worrying video where two men can be seen throwing crates of alcohol onto the pavement.

