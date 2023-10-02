A young girl's TikTok video of her playing with a dog and a monkey has gone viral, sparking a debate about the safety of keeping wild animals as pets

Experts warn that monkeys can carry parasites and diseases that can spread to humans and that they can become aggressive when they mature

Social media users reacted to the video with laughter and witty comments, but some also expressed concern for the girl's safety and the well-being of the animals

A young girl's video of her playing with a dog and a monkey has gone viral, leaving many netizens amused and confused.

A video of a child playing with a monkey and a dog went viral on TikTok. Image: @bokamosontehelang0/TikTok

Video shows a girl playing with a monkey and dog

The video posted on TikTok shows the girl sitting on a toy scooter as she entertains the dog and the monkey, who seemingly don't get along. The monkey even appeared to be possessive of the little girl when the dog tried to get closer.

The video has sparked much humour and confusion online, with some people commenting on how unusual it is to see a girl, a dog and a monkey playing together.

Watch the video below:

According to RSPCA, monkeys are potentially dangerous. While they might look cute, they can become aggressive when they mature and have been known to bite and attack their owners. They are not suitable house pets. Primates need space, companions and mental stimulation, not what you find in someone's living room.

Moreover, the Primate Rescue Centre states that monkeys can carry parasites and diseases that can spread to humans, even if the monkey seems healthy. If a monkey bites or scratches you, you could get sick from the germs in its system.

Netizens left baffled by girl's animal companions

Social media users responded with laughter and witty comments to the TikTok post. One user also pointed out the health concern of the child playing with a wild animal.

CholoWamereacted:

"Baby girl is balling differently."

user2089256215678558 said:

"People must stay away from wild animals; you bring sickness, too."

mosoul ? commented:

"President having a monkey ."

Bracekidd wrote:

"I have so many questions ❤️."

Boy bonds with chickens in heartwarming TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a child peacefully chilling with several chickens had South Africans convinced he was a chicken whisperer.

The footage posted on TikTok by @undilile_mdunyelwa shows the child sitting on the ground with the live poultry birds as he caresses and brushes them using a comb.

The chickens barely moved, which had netizens baffled before @undilile_mdunyelwa revealed that their legs and wings were tied.

