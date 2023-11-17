Musician Tyla continues to be popular, and a Cape Town dance studio made a dance video for a yaadt version of her hit song

The video of the dancers from Cape Town was a viral hit as they put on a show to a remix of Water

Online users gushed over the TikTok post, and many agreed that there was one standout dancer in the crowd

A girl shined in a group after dancing to Tyla's Water. The video of the Cape Town dance school, Fortewolfe Studio, went viral.

A TikTok video shows a Cape Town dance studio's 'Water' electric routine to a yaadt remix and many loved it. Image: @fortewolfestudio

Source: TikTok

The dance clip showed a fun South African remix of Water. Many people commented on the video raving about the little girl who did the most.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Cape Town Dance Studio delivers dance to Water

A dance studio in Cape Town @fortewolfestudio did an impressive performance in a viral video featuring a crew of dancers. They were grooving to Tyla's song, using a yaadt (Wetsrn cape music genre) version of the track.

Watch the clip:

South Africans applaud Water dance video

The video received widespread praise, with many viewers expressing their admiration for the energetic performance. Most eyes were on the little girl in red.

Tarryn said:

"It's the little girl in red that does it for me... She's giving festive vibes. "

Frizzy Lizzy wrote:

"The dramatic start, nothing new."

*Mikhail Diedericks applauded:

"That little girl is the main character."

*zaitooooooon gushed:

"It's the little Girl in the red that's giving me all the energies "

Tina added:

"Zedekiah. the smallest in the group is on fire."

South Africans love good dancers

People across South Africa appreciate and enjoy watching talented individuals showcase their dance skills. A woman from Canada also gained popularity after mastering a South African dance, capturing the hearts of many.

Tyla announces Water remix, teases the mystery artist with pic

Briefing News previously reported that Johannesburg-born international superstar Tyla is cooking something big, and she's hinting at collaborating with an American superstar to take her record-breaking hit song Water.

The singer posted on her Instagram account two photographs. One was a picture of her wearing a necklace with a letter T pendant hanging on her back, and the other was a paper scribbled 'Water Remix'.

She simply asked her followers to guess who she was remixing with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News