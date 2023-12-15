A Twitter user shares a video detailing a chaotic episode at MINT Apartments' parking lot at 7 am

The drama escalates with accusations of assault and attempted assault against the caretaker, leading to a confrontation involving the police

The incident sparks a wave of reactions from Mzansi residents, with many finding humour in the early morning spectacle

In the early hours of the morning, while many were still in the embrace of slumber, a Twitter user thrust Mzansi into a moment of unexpected drama, courtesy of a video documenting a chaotic scene in the parking lot of MINT Apartments.

The way this man told the story of the drama that he saw had people feeling like they were there too. Image: @SpheDludla

The incident serves as a reminder that life's theatrics can unfold at any hour, even before the sun has fully risen, and that Mzansi's sense of humour remains intact even in the face of the unexpected.

Man shares details of early morning drama

The narrator, in a series of tweets, paints a vivid picture of the unfolding drama. A wine drinker who booked a room at MINT Apartments the previous night found herself at the centre of a storm. The tale begins with a rendezvous, a departing companion, and the wine-drinker continuing her early-morning indulgence, inadvertently causing items to break within her room.

As the caretaker, a black man, intervenes to inspect the commotion, chaos ensues. The wine drinker perceives this as an intrusion, leading to accusations of assault and an attempt to escape via a window. The drama intensifies with a resident joining the scene, supporting the wine drinker's claims and levelling accusations against the caretaker.

Ultimately, the police step in to mediate, collecting evidence in the form of wine, a cup, and a cushion. The wine drinker, however, ends up in cuffs, leaving Mzansi with a bewildering tale to ponder.

See the video below:

Mzansi people are shocked

The Twitter post becomes a spectacle for Mzansi, with users reacting to the morning madness. Many found amusement in the absurdity of the situation, expressing disbelief that such theatrics unfolded before their day had even begun. They loved the way the man told the story with such detail.

Read some comments:

@thabanimnyama said:

“I was wondering how you’re good with the storytelling, then checked your bio and noticed you’re a journalist, now it makes sense thanks for this, sir.”

@ylt784gp laughed:

“Not me waiting for someone to see their partner’s car parked there after telling them they were attending a year-end function last night. ”

@mazanoent loved it:

“Thank you, Sphe, for sharing what you have gathered. You good storyteller. Feels like I’m there.”

@ndabalungu was not surprised:

“Trust Greenside to give us some holiday drama. Good entertainment.”

