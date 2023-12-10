A matric student's post-exam celebration takes an unexpected turn as he climbs through the window of a KFC drive-thru at 2 am

The comical scene unfolds as the student, clearly having had one too many celebratory drinks, amuses the server and his friends

The video left Mzansi in stitches and highlighted the humorous side of post-exam celebrations

As the curtain falls on the school year, matric students often find unique ways to celebrate the end of exams. However, one South African student took celebrations to new heights, quite literally, in a now-viral TikTok video that has the entire nation laughing.

This young man climbed through the window of a KFC drive-thru at 2 am and had thousands laughing. Image: @emmiiii_g

Matric student climbs through KFC window

The TikTok video, shared by user @emmiiii_g, captures the hilarious escapade of a matric student at a KFC drive-thru in the wee hours of the morning. In the video, the exuberant student, clearly fuelled by the joy of completing exams, decides to forego the conventional approach of ordering from the car and instead climbs through the drive-thru window at 2 am.

The comical scene unfolds as the KFC server, initially taken aback, bursts into laughter at the unexpected sight. The friends in the car, equally amused by their adventurous companion, join in the laughter. The video perfectly encapsulates the lighthearted spirit of post-exam celebrations, where spontaneity often takes centre stage.

Take a look:

Mzansi have a lekker laugh

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with Mzansi users sharing and resharing the hilarious moment. The comments section was filled with laughing emojis and expressions of amusement, showcasing the nation's appreciation for good-natured humour.

Read some comments:

Benjamin adams wanted to know:

“Who's uncle is that I’m dead.”

Kaylim Le Shandré Lottering said:

“I just love how they left him.”

♡NiQ_official♡ laughed:

“This is so maddddddd”

Sir Bruno stated facts:

“It's December ”

