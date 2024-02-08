This young woman decided to try Mbali the housekeeper’s acne and dark spot remedy, and it worked

Mbali the housekeeper does not only share cleaning tips. This Mzansi babe tried one of her acne and dark spot remedies and has not looked back.

Mbali has this young babe glowing thanks to her amazing acne and dark spot remedy. Image: @ugh_lusi

Source: TikTok

A lot of people suffer with acne and pigmentation skin problems. Sometimes it is the simple things that do the trick.

Mzansi babe shows off glowing skin

TikTok user @ugh_lusi shared a video in which she showed the progress of her skin since she started using Mbali’s acne and dark spot home remedy mix.

Suffering from acne was killing her confidence but that all changed after just a month of using this home remedy twice a day for 15 minutes.

Sis now has glowing skin and all it took was a little bicarb and honey. Take a look:

Mzansi ran for the kitchen cupboards

While some had already tried this and loved it, others had no idea. They ran for the kitchen to get their glowing skin journey started.

Read some of the comments:

tumiehesi1031 wanted the deets:

“How many times a day do I apply???”

lady K shared:

“I only mix bicarbonate of soda with water and my skin is skinning.”

Thandiwe Mabaso is on it:

“I’m definitely gonna try this as I have acne, if I burn ngizomfuna ngize ngimthole u Mbali ”

lou_cau hyped:

“Yooh I love your complexion ”

Mbali drops weightloss tips

Briefly News reported that Mbali the housekeeper let her followers in on a weightloss tip that is made from things almost everyone has in their home.

Lemon juice and cloves is all that it takes, and Mbali swears by this mixture. She shared the directions in her viral video.

The people of Mzansi couldn’t wait to try this awesome tip as they know what Mbali says always works.

