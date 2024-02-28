A groom gave his beautiful bride and her bridesmaids shots of liquor before wedding celebrations started

The group can be seen in a TikTok video gathering liquid courage because we all know weddings can be overwhelming

Netizens praised the groom for calming his partner's nerves, and they said his gesture was loving

A groom poured his nervous bride a shot of alcohol. Image: @kaymolebs

Source: TikTok

Before wedding celebrations kicked off, a groom decided to ease the nerves of his beautiful bride and her bridesmaids by offering them shots of liquor.

Bridal party brace for wedding

In a heartwarming TikTok video, the group is seen coming together to embrace the calm before the storm.

It's understandable because SA weddings can be a lot. Especially with the stress of performing choreographed dance steps in front of a crowd and ensuring that proceedings go as planned.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Video circulates on TikTok

The video posted by @kaymolebs gained momentum and spread joy and warmth on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Praise for the groom

Netizens flooded the comments section with admiration for the groom's thoughtful gesture. Many applauded him for calming his partner's nerves and supporting the bridal party.

@dikelediDR1990 said:

"Your man is the type I would marry. He understands the assignment."

@Thando wrote:

"Abantu abanjena abahlukani and aba divorce ke laba forever bona. Thanks my brother keep on. I wish you all the best on your serious journey umphathe kahle."

@ZinhleKaAzeh posted:

"The kind of husband I need."

@nunumamross1 mentioned:

"He mustn't complain to the bride's family when she drinks every day. "

@mati stated:

"They need this to face the crowd. "

@kuhle_konkee341 commented:

"I did that on my wedding day and for me, it was the worst idea. I was in my world."

@Azariah posted:

"A husband that takes care of his wife. "

@cuphuchuku added:

"Marry your type ungashitshi isdakwa sethu."

Bridesmaids wearing black at wedding

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman showed off her bridesmaids before showing off her outfit. She gave her friends a memorable colour to wear for her wedding.

The video of the bridesmaid received over 30,000 likes. Online users commented on the video gushing over the beautiful women. A video shows her bridesmaids wearing black dresses in different styles. The ladies lined up to show off their outfits for their friend's wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News