Liquid Courage: Groom’s Sweet Gesture for Nervous Bride and Bridesmaids Goes TikTok Viral
- A groom gave his beautiful bride and her bridesmaids shots of liquor before wedding celebrations started
- The group can be seen in a TikTok video gathering liquid courage because we all know weddings can be overwhelming
- Netizens praised the groom for calming his partner's nerves, and they said his gesture was loving
Before wedding celebrations kicked off, a groom decided to ease the nerves of his beautiful bride and her bridesmaids by offering them shots of liquor.
Bridal party brace for wedding
In a heartwarming TikTok video, the group is seen coming together to embrace the calm before the storm.
It's understandable because SA weddings can be a lot. Especially with the stress of performing choreographed dance steps in front of a crowd and ensuring that proceedings go as planned.
Video circulates on TikTok
The video posted by @kaymolebs gained momentum and spread joy and warmth on the social media platform.
Praise for the groom
Netizens flooded the comments section with admiration for the groom's thoughtful gesture. Many applauded him for calming his partner's nerves and supporting the bridal party.
@dikelediDR1990 said:
"Your man is the type I would marry. He understands the assignment."
@Thando wrote:
"Abantu abanjena abahlukani and aba divorce ke laba forever bona. Thanks my brother keep on. I wish you all the best on your serious journey umphathe kahle."
@ZinhleKaAzeh posted:
"The kind of husband I need."
@nunumamross1 mentioned:
"He mustn't complain to the bride's family when she drinks every day. "
@mati stated:
"They need this to face the crowd. "
@kuhle_konkee341 commented:
"I did that on my wedding day and for me, it was the worst idea. I was in my world."
@Azariah posted:
"A husband that takes care of his wife. "
@cuphuchuku added:
"Marry your type ungashitshi isdakwa sethu."
Bridesmaids wearing black at wedding
In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman showed off her bridesmaids before showing off her outfit. She gave her friends a memorable colour to wear for her wedding.
The video of the bridesmaid received over 30,000 likes. Online users commented on the video gushing over the beautiful women. A video shows her bridesmaids wearing black dresses in different styles. The ladies lined up to show off their outfits for their friend's wedding.
