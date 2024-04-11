An unhappy three-year-old girl expressed how she likes white bread over brown bread

The young one's mother gave her brown bread, and she said that it hurt her gums, unlike the white one

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the toddler and some hilariously on her side

A toddler said that she prefers white bread over brown bread. Images: @zandihla

Source: TikTok

South African online users found themselves in stitches after a video of a little girl wanting white bread over brown bread was shared on TikTok.

In the clip uploaded by @zandihla, the adorable little girl is seen eating brown bread in her sleepwear. However, she made it a point to let her mother know that she prefers white bread over brown bread.

The bundle of joy can be heard claiming that brown bread hurts her gums. Her mom is also hilariously insisting that she finish the brown bread first, then she will get the white one.

Bundle of joy says she prefers white bread over brown bread

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTokkers laughed at the little girl complaining about bread

The video garnered over 28k likes, with many online users finding the little one funny.

@crycozIhurtyourfeelings commented:

"Now I see the kind of bread that's been breaking my patients fillings, it's brown bread."

@Lizzy joked:

"It hurts my gums too mahleit even chokes me."

@aworkinghousewife168 said:

"Kids just be twirling and talking. Akusemnandi."

@Lexie found an excuse:

"Shoo brown bread sounds dangerous now I’m scared for brown bread."

@Andrea Thavanasen sided with the girl:

"Finally! someone who understands how I feel about brown bread ."

@Tsholz felt for the little one:

"I believe her. When I was 7, I also didn't eat brown bread cuz it gave me stomach cramps."

@Linnydjss73 adored:

"Ah she is beautiful. Love it."

Mzansi dad dances with bread in his hand

In another story, Briefly News reported about a dad who joined his daughter's dance routine with bread in his hand.

TikTok user @yo.sapphire was recording a dance video when her dad decided that he wanted in on the groove. Dad was making a sandwich at the time, and he brought his snack in on the mix; it was epic!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News