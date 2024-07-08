A group of men were hilariously stressed out when they had to identify their wives' earrings

The wives took off their earrings and placed them on a plate and the men had to correctly pick their partner's pair

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and saying they never saw men worried over earrings

A group of men captured the internet's heart after they struggled to correctly pick their wives' earrings. Images: @Creative Studio Heinemann, @The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

A video of men having to pick earrings that their wives wore has circulated on social media, capturing hearts.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @kgomotsomokwena70, a group of men seemingly at an event are seen gathered as they try to choose earrings from a plate that their romantic partners wore.

The activity was presumably to see how the men paid attention to their significant other. Most of the gentlemen were visibly taking wild guesses - hilarious.

Men hilariously identify wives' earings

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens were entertained

The video garnered one million views, with many online users cracking up at how the men were so unsure of their wives' earrings.

@Nduk'zabafo wrote:

"I would identify my wife's earrings, simply because I'm the one who buys them."

@Bev laughed:

"The guy with the cap is stressed for his life."

@Laurica was entertained:

"I’ve never seen a group of men so stressed about picking the correct earrings ."

@Promash commented:

"This is all about knowledge, observation, compliments, communication, test, understanding and doing things together... KNOW HER."

@lindi_lilly adored:

"This was beautiful to watch ... very funny too ."

@leejaymap said:

"It's like they are shopping for something they are not familiar with at allI like the part where the other man says il take the last one ."

Couple takes part in funny TikTok challenge

In another story, Briefly News reported about a couple who participated in TikTok's "if you move" challenge.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @ortizfamily275, the couple walked into their house. They were seemingly from shopping as the man was carrying shopping bags. The gent was walking behind his girlfriend when she shouted "Whoever moves has to wash all the clothes." The challenge was hilariously unfair because the man was carrying a lot of heavy stuff while the lady was only carrying her little handbag.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News