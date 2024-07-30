A woman returning home late from a date is hilariously greeted by her unimpressed dad in the garage, sparking laughter as her sister captures the moment

The video resonated with many South Africans, who shared similar experiences and found the father's reaction both funny and relatable

Netizens' comments highlighted the common, humorous dynamics within families, making the video a heartwarming hit

A TikTok video quickly went viral after it captured a woman's late-night return from a date and her dad's comical reaction. Images: @miss_ntonn.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by TikTok user @user20692100306151, a young woman returned home from a date to find her father waiting in the garage.

This led to a hilarious and relatable encounter that has captured the hearts of South Africans.

See the video on TikTok below:

The dad is not impressed

The video begins with the woman, who had arrived home after dark, cheerfully greeting her father with a "Hello, papa."

However, her father's immediate response was hilarious. He cussed her out, clearly unhappy about her late return.

The scene took an even funnier turn when the woman's sister, laughing, followed her into the house, showcasing the excitement and joy she still carried from her date.

Netizens found this both hilarious and cute

The video quickly went viral, with netizens pouring in with their reactions and sharing similar experiences.

Jeff perfectly captured the sentiment of many viewers and commented:

"Father’s reaction kills me 😂😂😂😂"

Zanele Mnguni shared her mother's typical response in such a situation, saying:

"My mom would be eating while saying 'angifuni i nonsense mina kwam, angimfuni nalomfana udlala ngawe ngoba uyabona ukuthi wena uthanda ukudla' 😭"

This comment resonated with many, highlighting the commonality of strict but humorous parental reactions.

Another user, mamshengu 💫, questioned:

"Why sihleka? 😂"

While Anele Anette Busisiwe M👑, enjoying the father's outburst, simply added:

"Fusheki 😂"

Owami99 brought up a nostalgic memory, stating:

"My mom would’ve opened that box and eat whatever that’s in there while saying 'uyak’thanda neh?'"

Phumla Sokhela 🤍 provided a heartwarming perspective:

"This says so much about how healthy your family is!! 🥹♥️♥️"

Emphasising the underlying love and care in the family dynamic.

Yhoo_khanyaaaah found the interaction particularly amusing, capturing the essence of the father-daughter exchange:

"I’m here for the 'hello papa' 👴 'voetsek' 😭😂"

Bashie Mbhothokazi observed:

"He is not angry angry, because he sees that her princess is being treated like 1😍..xa kumnandi makubemnandi guys."

I suggest that the father's reaction was more protective than that of a genuinely angry person.

Oky humorously noted:

"Papa already knows the outcome 😂😂😂😂"

Sharon Mhlanga echoed the sentiment with:

"Lol ...it's papa for me 💔💔💔😭😭😂😂😂😂😂"

Viral video of couple's indoor shack date melts hearts and makes singles long for love

Briefly News reported that a TikTok video of a Mzansi couple enjoying a date in their humble abode has gone viral.

The footage shows the lovebirds setting up a romantic indoor picnic with all their favourite foods.

The post garnered many views and comments from netizens who admired their date and relationship.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News