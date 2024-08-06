A little girl's birthday turned into an unforgettable moment filled with love and tears of joy

Her mother's partner surprised her with pink rollerskates

South Africans applauded the man for stepping up, with heartfelt comments praising his thoughtfulness and the beautiful bond they share

This little girl's birthday became unforgettable when her mom's partner surprised her with pink rollerskates. Images: @khodybosslady/TikTok and Stock.

She turned a little girl's birthday into an unforgettable moment filled with love and tears of joy.

The video captured by her mother shows the emotional surprise planned by her mother's partner, who has embraced the role of a father figure in the girl's life:

A teary surprise and birthday gift

The young girl was led to the car on her special day, where her curiosity piqued. As she opened the car's boot, her eyes widened in disbelief at seeing a pair of pink rollerskates.

In the video posted by @khodybosslady, overwhelmed with joy, the little girl couldn't hold back her tears, so she immediately gave the man a warm hug.

The touching video captioned: "Thanks for being the best daddy ever ❤️🌹#blendedfamily #love #fam," has resonated with many, showcasing their beautiful bond:

South Africans applaud the man for stepping up

The video quickly went viral, with many pouring in their heartfelt comments and support.

Montsi said:

"That's so thoughtful of him, nice. Hope he’s doing the same for his kids if he has."

Ta Rocc noted that he is a true definition of a man:

"Please keep him. Yindoda leyo❤❤👌"

ZeePee also added:

"Appreciate that man, ma’am!!!"

Sanieprecious applauded the daughter as well for her behaviour:

"She was raised well and she deserves this😭🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Charlotte shared Sanie's sentiments with the daughter's upbringing:

"You taught your daughter well, she appreciates the person before the things❤️"

Lerato Kabe couldn't help but shed a tear for them:

"Not me chopping onions 🥺❤️ this is so cute"

Nanazile13 also commented:

"Awu Nkosi yami ❤️❤️❤️" [Oh my God.]

Keo asked where she could also scoop herself such a man:

"Kante guys, where do you get them?"

MaMnisi said:

"You have found her the safest place in this world ❤️"

