Amogelang Toti's skilful drumming and talent have captured many hearts

A video posted by a family member gained traction, with people suggesting getting a new drumset for him

Amogelang has been drumming since he was a year and a half, learning from various church drummers

South Africa is stunned by 4-year-old Amogelang Toti, a drumming prodigy seen playing a bucket with combs. Images: @amohelangtoti and @lerato_thando30.

Mzansi is buzzing with admiration for little Amogelang Toti, a 4-year-old drumming prodigy who has captured the hearts of many with his incredible talent.

A recent video posted by a family member, Lerato Thando, shows Amogelang confidently playing the drums using a simple bucket and hair combs while Lerato sings the popular hymn "Ngena Noah."

Amazing talent by 4-year-old drummer

In the video, which has gained widespread attention on social media, Amogelang's skilful drumming and infectious enthusiasm are evident as he effortlessly keeps up with the song's rhythm:

@lerato_thando30 revealed that Amogelang has been playing since he was just a year and a half old, learning the beats by watching the drummer at their church.

He received widespread praise for his understanding of music and the talent he displayed.

Mzansi is eager to support the little boy

South Africans were taken aback by his talent, and many suggested starting a fund to buy him a new, proper set of drums to encourage and hone his talent.

Chepness, one of the many impressed viewers, commented:

"To be this young and understand complex rhythm is a special gift."

Another fan, 😍😘🤗Mepi🤗😘😍, expressed a desire to see more of Amogelang's performances, writing:

"Can we have more videos of him🥺"

Prudence commented:

"Give umtwana a full set of drums nje😭😭"

Raising_Onthatile echoed this sentiment, noting:

"The drums are drumming 🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽"

Vinolia Tebatso added:

"We need more of these videos mommy ❤️beautiful."

Meanwhile, Shubby humorously remarked:

"Dikama difedile chomi😂😂😂 he's truly gifted. I love him🥰"

Noxy🥰😘 went further, suggesting a community effort to support Amogelang's passion:

"Let's donate money for this child to get his drums, and God will bless us guys."

Mpumie_nk summed up the collective feeling with:

"Haibo he is really good 🥺🔥"

KelzWithTheGoodHair praised Amogelang's natural talent, saying:

"This is actually amazing. He has great rhythm."

Zo.🎀 appreciated the nurturing environment provided by the family, stating:

"Love an attentive parent🥺🥺"

Mokgakala Motlhaping reflected on the young drummer's extraordinary gift:

"When we are told we come holding gifts in our hands the day we are born…. This is proof 🥺"

