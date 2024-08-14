A young hun hyped up her bae on the day of graduation, and people were left in awe of the adorable moment

Wow, girlfriend of the year. A babe in Mzansi left many people on the internet with warm and fuzzy feelings after she showed off how she hyped up her man in a video making rounds online.

A woman hyped up her man at his graduation in a TikTok video. Image: @dayytjie

Source: TikTok

Girlfriend proudly cheers on boyfriend as he walks to graduation stage

TikTok user @dayytjie shared a proud moment she experienced with her bae for the world to see. The young lady uploaded a clip of her man on his graduation day.

In the footage, the gent can be seen walking up the graduation stage at the University of Johannesburg upon the call of his name as he bagged an honours degree in engineering, to which his bae screamed her lungs out to cheer him on. While taking to her TikTok caption, the hun simply said:

"I’m a proud girlfriend."

Watch the wholesome video below:

People shower the couple with compliments

Netizens loved the woman's gesture, and the clip grabbed many's attention. They took to the comments section to shower him with congratulatory messages, while some simply expressed their thoughts.

Rozelle Claasen said:

"Yhooo, I love black excellence."

Ashante commented:

"As you should be."

Kgaugelo_mori wrote:

"Congratulations."

The Hip Hop Sensei was in awe:

"He has a big family yoh."

I’m Lalo shared:

"At least he told you he's graduating. I found out on his status, lol."

