This woman sparked debate online by comparing "promoted" side chicks to employees who advance at work

She questioned why they felt betrayed when their partners sought new side chicks

Her analogy resonated with many, leading to humorous and regretful reactions from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman has ignited a heated debate across social media platforms after posting a video addressing so-called "promoted" side chicks. Images: @madam_speaker.

Source: TikTok

A woman has sparked a lively debate on social media after addressing so-called "promoted" side chicks in a video that quickly went viral.

She drew an analogy between getting a promotion at work and the reality of being a side chick who gets "promoted" to wife status, only to feel betrayed when their partner begins to look for a new side chick.

Woman made a comparison between cheating and work

"You mean to tell me that if you're working for a company and they give you a promotion and your previous position is vacant, would you get angry when they hire someone else for that position that you left vacant? Absolutely not. You don't even care because you got a promotion."

In the video, she then compared this scenario to side chicks who become wives, questioning why they would feel upset when their husbands seek someone else to fill their once-occupied void:

"But when you're a side chick and get a promotion, you become a wife. Maybe there was even a wife that left because of you, and then you got promoted and got the man.

"You get angry when that man goes out there looking for someone to replace you. Why? Because you think you're special? Or did you think that thief would be loyal to you? There's no honour among thieves."

The wives in the comment sections felt spoken for

The video resonated with many online, sparking many comments from social media users who found humour, truth, and even regret in @madam___speaker words.

One user, @Duduzile Mahlangu, couldn't help but laugh, saying:

"Promotion yani?? Niyenzani kanti nina?😭😂😂😂💀" [Promotion..really? What did you do?]

Another commenter, @Phiwoh, shared their personal experience:

"I got a promotion three years ago ngyazisola yerrr I'm sure he's baby mama just said thank you for taking him" [I got promoted three years ago, and I regret it. I'm sure his baby mama just said thank you for taking him off her hands.]

The responses continued to pour in, with users like @Thuli~kaJamela asking:

"If they marry them, I just wanna know if they pray for their husbands to be faithful. Do they pray for that man to be a God-fearing man?"

In contrast, others, like @Dodo, humorously expressed her regret of being a side chick:

"I got promoted, but now I want to be demoted back to my old position, but I want to keep my current package 😂🤞"

Married man hurt by side chick’s wedding plans

Briefly News reported that a Kenyan man admitted to having wronged his side chick by leaving her after she became pregnant, opting instead to focus on his family.

He sought advice on rekindling the relationship with her and said he was willing to take responsibility for his son who he had previously refused to interact with.

The man lamented about the side chick's wedding plans, saying she should wait until their son was older to get married.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News