A married couple shared a video celebrating their son's birthday without a cake.

The clip shows the dad and the toddler pretentiously cutting the loaf while it's still in plastic and rejoicing afterwards

The online community took to the comment section to share how the video broke them, while some learnt to be grateful for the little they have

A viral TikTok video of a young family consisting of a father, a pregnant mom, and a toddler became a reminder to many social media users that happiness is a choice.

The content creator couple go by the user handle @gerald256sonia on the streaming platform,

The happy family use what they have to make each other's day

In the video, the father leads by example, holding his baby, opens the plastic covering the bread and gives the birthday boy a slice first.

He invites the child to share with him before asking for the mom.

A social worker speaks on the importance of intentional parenting

Briefly News spoke to Luvo Mboxela, a social worker who detailed that all a child needs to grow up happy is a home filled with love and a balanced parenting approach.

Speaking of the role fathers play in their kid's lives, he said:

"Having a father in a child's life plays a huge role in their development but also, it depends on the parenting style. sometimes the father might be present but not assume the role they are supposed to take to shape-up the child."

Counting other factors that contribute to healthy parenting, he added:

"It also depends on the environment and the parenting style whether the parent is there or not. Being vigilant is also important especially during these times when some of us rely on out parents to raise our kids."

"As nice as that is, we allow space for other people to instill their own way of parenting which might be different from ours."

Social media users commend the father for his presence

As social media users complimented the couple for the love shown to the child, they also noted how the dad went the extra mile to keep his family happy.

User @vickiechege gave the man his flowers, commenting:

"Lets take a minute to appreciate this man! He lacks money but has shown the greatest level of love to his family. May God open doors of blessings!"

User @alex319047 detailed:

"Better be poor and happy than rich and unhappy.....brotherhood is proud of you."

User @musinguzieric830 added:

"Woooow such a good father, although no money, but what he did is enough for me."

