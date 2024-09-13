A little one was not about to deprive himself of sleep because of a party that his mom put together for him

The mother said she had a sleepless night planning her one-year-old's birthday who slept throughout the party, lol

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A young one hilariously slept through his first birthday party. Images: @mummyeleven1/ TikTok, @PhotoLife94/ Getty Images

A video of a young kiddo sleeping during his birthday party that his mom worked hard for has gone viral.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @mummyeleven1, the child's party is in motion. People are seen having a good time at the beautifully decorated party. However, the owner of the party was nowhere to be seen.

The mother decided to look for the one-year-old who was hilariously deep in his sleep in the bedroom. The mom was hilariously disappointed because she had a sleepless night planning her baby's first birthday.

"Imagine having sleepless night planning your child’s birthday, only for them to do this."

Kiddo sleeps at his birthday celebration

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by a kid sleeping at his birthday party

The video gained over a million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Anu said:

"This is not for the kid. It’s for the parents."

@SIXES commented:

"Everybody knows the party is for the adults 😭."

@user7792535125791 expressed:

"Mine did the same, but we share a birthday, so I enjoyed his party 🍾🥳."

@Khikksola wrote:

"Did he send you message to plan party???,please let the king rest abeg🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Shay💮 commented:

"He’s an introvert 😭."

@Johny W shared:

"From my personal experience, this party is usually for you and I enjoyed it alot... that child sleeeept the whoople day 😭😭."

@LivingGoddess ❤️✨ said:

"In his defence, he wasn’t properly informed about the party 😂."

Poor family celebrates child's birthday with a loaf of bread

In another story, Briefly News reported about a financially challenged couple that celebrated their child's birthday with a loaf of bread.

A viral TikTok video of a young family consisting of a father, a pregnant mom and a toddler became a reminder to many social media users that happiness is a choice. In the video, the father leads by example, holding his baby, opens the plastic covering the bread and gives the birthday boy a slice first.

