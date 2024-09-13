Kiddo Sleeps at Their Party After Mom Worked Hard for It, Netizens Laugh: “Let the King Rest Abeg”
- A little one was not about to deprive himself of sleep because of a party that his mom put together for him
- The mother said she had a sleepless night planning her one-year-old's birthday who slept throughout the party, lol
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A video of a young kiddo sleeping during his birthday party that his mom worked hard for has gone viral.
In a TikTok clip uploaded by @mummyeleven1, the child's party is in motion. People are seen having a good time at the beautifully decorated party. However, the owner of the party was nowhere to be seen.
The mother decided to look for the one-year-old who was hilariously deep in his sleep in the bedroom. The mom was hilariously disappointed because she had a sleepless night planning her baby's first birthday.
"Imagine having sleepless night planning your child’s birthday, only for them to do this."
Kiddo sleeps at his birthday celebration
Netizens entertained by a kid sleeping at his birthday party
The video gained over a million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@Anu said:
"This is not for the kid. It’s for the parents."
@SIXES commented:
"Everybody knows the party is for the adults 😭."
@user7792535125791 expressed:
"Mine did the same, but we share a birthday, so I enjoyed his party 🍾🥳."
@Khikksola wrote:
"Did he send you message to plan party???,please let the king rest abeg🤣🤣🤣🤣."
@Shay💮 commented:
"He’s an introvert 😭."
@Johny W shared:
"From my personal experience, this party is usually for you and I enjoyed it alot... that child sleeeept the whoople day 😭😭."
@LivingGoddess ❤️✨ said:
"In his defence, he wasn’t properly informed about the party 😂."
Poor family celebrates child's birthday with a loaf of bread
In another story, Briefly News reported about a financially challenged couple that celebrated their child's birthday with a loaf of bread.
A viral TikTok video of a young family consisting of a father, a pregnant mom and a toddler became a reminder to many social media users that happiness is a choice. In the video, the father leads by example, holding his baby, opens the plastic covering the bread and gives the birthday boy a slice first.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com