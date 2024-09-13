Global site navigation

Kiddo Sleeps at Their Party After Mom Worked Hard for It, Netizens Laugh: “Let the King Rest Abeg”
Kiddo Sleeps at Their Party After Mom Worked Hard for It, Netizens Laugh: "Let the King Rest Abeg"

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A little one was not about to deprive himself of sleep because of a party that his mom put together for him
  • The mother said she had a sleepless night planning her one-year-old's birthday who slept throughout the party, lol
  • The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A one-year-old hilariously slept through a party his mom put together for him.
A young one hilariously slept through his first birthday party. Images: @mummyeleven1/ TikTok, @PhotoLife94/ Getty Images
A video of a young kiddo sleeping during his birthday party that his mom worked hard for has gone viral.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @mummyeleven1, the child's party is in motion. People are seen having a good time at the beautifully decorated party. However, the owner of the party was nowhere to be seen.

The mother decided to look for the one-year-old who was hilariously deep in his sleep in the bedroom. The mom was hilariously disappointed because she had a sleepless night planning her baby's first birthday.

"Imagine having sleepless night planning your child’s birthday, only for them to do this."

Kiddo sleeps at his birthday celebration

Netizens entertained by a kid sleeping at his birthday party

The video gained over a million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Anu said:

"This is not for the kid. It’s for the parents."

@SIXES commented:

"Everybody knows the party is for the adults 😭."

@user7792535125791 expressed:

"Mine did the same, but we share a birthday, so I enjoyed his party 🍾🥳."

@Khikksola wrote:

"Did he send you message to plan party???,please let the king rest abeg🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Shay💮 commented:

"He’s an introvert 😭."

@Johny W shared:

"From my personal experience, this party is usually for you and I enjoyed it alot... that child sleeeept the whoople day 😭😭."

@LivingGoddess ❤️✨ said:

"In his defence, he wasn’t properly informed about the party 😂."

Poor family celebrates child's birthday with a loaf of bread

In another story, Briefly News reported about a financially challenged couple that celebrated their child's birthday with a loaf of bread.

A viral TikTok video of a young family consisting of a father, a pregnant mom and a toddler became a reminder to many social media users that happiness is a choice. In the video, the father leads by example, holding his baby, opens the plastic covering the bread and gives the birthday boy a slice first.

Source: Briefly News

