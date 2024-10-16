A grandpa and grandma hilariously reacted to their grandchild's bald head, scolding their daughter

The grandparents did not like what their daughter did to their grandson even though she explained that it was a mistake

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing while others shared similar stories

A grandma and grandpa were surprised by their grandson's bald head. Images: @italian_grl

Source: TikTok

Grandparents were not happy with their daughter who cut their grandchild's hair. Their reaction left the internet in laughter.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @italian_grl, the little bald kid is seen enjoying himself. However, his grandmother was not happy with his bald head. The granny asked the baby's mother why she had cut all of the little one's hair.

The mommy explained that she did not mean to. But as she explained she was laughing and the grandma got offended, saying the baby looked like a kid who was sick. The grandpa was also surprised by the cut, lol. The lady explained how she ended up cutting all of the baby's hair.

"I forgot to [put] the guard on when cutting my sons hair and now he is bald."

Grandparents react to grandson's bald head

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the grandparent's reaction

The video gained over 6 million views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@user4554449458148 joked:

"I died when bald grandpa came out."

@❤️ could relate:

"This happened to my son too… SOMEONE BOUGHT OUR BREAKFAST AT A RESTAURANT AND SAID THEY WERE PRAYING FOR US."

@Jen A Friend laughed:

"Twinning with grandpa. 🤣"

@JackieElizabeth40 commented:

"As a retired cancer mom…. He’s just beautiful!!!"

@Cassandra shared:

"Omg I did this same exact thing!! Lmao I felt so bad! My husband said he looked like a big toe 🤣."

@Kristin Rosalie said:

"He looks like grandpa now! 😅"

@Nichole with an H adored:

"Matches grandpa ❤️."

@Jennifer 🔆 loved:

"Dominique 😂😂😂😂 he still looks so cute tho."

Mom not happy with son's hairstyle

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother who was angry at her son who braided his hair.

A Nigerian woman disapproved of the hairstyle she saw on her young son, who just finished his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). The boy was seen wearing braids, which he had gotten after taking the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

Source: Briefly News