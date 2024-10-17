A Grade 5 teacher read out a hilarious love letter in class where a young girl boldly asked her crush for R10 to buy a kota

The video was posted on TikTok and the educator joked about how women are serious manipulators

Mzansi TikTok users were entertained by the school romance, cracking jokes in the comments section

A school teacher read out a love letter in class. Image: @.the_lazytrader

A Grade 5 teacher on TikTok shared a funny video where he reads out a love letter written by one of his students.

Young love and kota cravings

The young girl professed her love to a schoolboy and also asked for R10 to buy a kota.

"Hello Phenyo! Can you give me R10? I want to buy kota or something, please. Your are a great person and a beautiful person. Can we meet on the ground? We are in serious love."

The teacher @.the_lazytrader was stunned by the girl hustling for a meal. He added commentary on the video saying:

“Women are serious manipulators and they are born like that.”

In less than a day, the school clip got over 240k views and hundreds of comments on the social media platform.

Mzansi discuss love letter

Mzansi TikTokers jumped in the comments. Some love the fearless request and persuasive skill shown by the learner.

@ms_dee_mashabaa said:

"R10 ya kota ka English ye? 😭😭"

@NcumisamawushweMenyatso wrote:

"Bathong my baby will give up his lunch money for them girls. 😭😭😭"

@Zazezazinhle24 stated:

"At my big age, I can't ask for money."

@Delany_Nombuso mentioned:

"We are in serious love. 😂😂😂😂 Even at my big age, l've never said that. 😭"

@Thuggy commented:

"I love that they still write love letters. 🥰"

@Blk.Barbie29 wrote:

"There's this high-pitched scream in the background towards the end. 😂😂 That girl knows all the tea beyond this love letter."

@🌻Lesego🌻 shared:

"The things we saw my brother do for love in primary. 😂😂"

@ntandanenhle added:

"She is invited to the woman's conference."

@Dr_Charlie_Luckstream typed:

"The bribery in this letter."

