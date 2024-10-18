Two naughty kiddos went into a woman's purse and took out her cookies without knowing they were edibles

The little one got the woman in trouble and they ended up in the ER to calm the highness

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and sharing similar hilarious stories

A family ended up in the ER after their kids mistakenly ate edibles. Images: @_miss_lelo

Two kiddos ended up in a hospital after they ate edibles. The woman tells the story.

In the video uploaded by @_miss_lelo, the kids are seen at a hospital. They were assessed by doctors after consuming the edibles. The TikTok user also captured the cookies package.

According to Lelo, she had the cookies in her bag. As she was cleaning outside the naughty kids went to her bag and took out her edibles and ate them not knowing that they were edibles. When the lady got into the house she realised that her cookies were out of the bag.

She started panicking and told her siblings about what had happened. They tried giving one kid water, thinking it would help somehow. They ended up taking them to the ER where they were treated.

"Never again."

Kids end up in Ethe R after consuming edibles

Woman tells the full story

The lady was told by the doctors that an incident like that should never happen again. The family also gave her a piece of their mind. She added that she regrets the moment and will stay away from edibles.

Netizens laugh at the video

The online community reacted to the story, with many finding the situation funny and sharing hilarious stories.

@Lumma wrote:

"Bitsang LADGAC😭."

@Temaswati commented:

"No😂😂😂, the boy is still laughing 😂😂😂.".

@SHANTREEZY was in disbelief:

"There’s no way😭😭."

@neva.dais laughed:

"The legend is still laughing 😂😂."

@Ilovezihle shared:

"I remember when I bought gummies! I had to confirm many times that I don’t have kids 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@Itsnattylynn2.0 said:

"Kids are so sneaky. It’s so hard being a parent. 😭 Glad everyone’s ok 🥺."

