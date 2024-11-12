A TikTok user captured her daughter enjoying her cereal at home, using an uncommon eating utensil

The clip received a lot of love from the online community, who took to the comment section to express themselves

Many said the little girl was going to grow into a lady who loves the finer things in life, while others found the clip hilarious

A loving mom captured her unaware daughter, uncommonly enjoying her cereal. Image: @itumelengmontsioa

There's no greater joy than being a parent, but these young humans can be dramatic, often leaving us in stitches or shocked.

A mom took a video of her confident daughter eating cereal on an unusual morning and shared it on her TikTok account under her user handle @itumelengmontsioa. The video has attracted 105K views and 6.6K likes.

The confident young queen caught on camera

The mom's clip shows the little girl, who is clearly used to using chopsticks, picking up her cornflakes with the sticks and eating them. She also stores and uses her eating utensils.

Watch the video below:

The young girl steals Mzansi's hearts

The video attracted over 150 comments from social media users who thought the little girl was cute. Some could relate to the little diva eating cornflakes with chopsticks as they saw similarities between themselves and her.

User @nonku_moloi asked:

"Okay, but when is she going to finish eating mara😂😂😂?"

User @Nelisa said

"This is me! When I learnt how to use chopsticks, I ate everything and anything using them 😂😂😭."

User @Leeyandah🤍 added:

"My whole personality in one video 😭😭😂."

User @Muke joked:

"Nna, if I ever have a daughter I’m gonna need her to be this dramatic 😂❤️."

User @Nsaseko Maluleke🦥 shared:

"Definitely something I would do😭she is me😭."

User @NinaKapina said:

"Lmao this was me when I was younger 🤣. My mom carried chopsticks with her everywhere 😭."

Young girl gets dramatic after receiving a maths exercise

In another Briefly News article, a young dramatic girl left the online community rolling in laughter after crying when she was given a mathematics task.

When the girl was asked to write a figure of one, she became so irritated that she made facial expressions as she cried, tasting her tears with her tongue as they came out.

