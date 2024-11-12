“When Is She Going To Finish?”: SA’s Amused by Dramatic Young Girl Eating Cornflakes With Chopsticks
- A TikTok user captured her daughter enjoying her cereal at home, using an uncommon eating utensil
- The clip received a lot of love from the online community, who took to the comment section to express themselves
- Many said the little girl was going to grow into a lady who loves the finer things in life, while others found the clip hilarious
There's no greater joy than being a parent, but these young humans can be dramatic, often leaving us in stitches or shocked.
A mom took a video of her confident daughter eating cereal on an unusual morning and shared it on her TikTok account under her user handle @itumelengmontsioa. The video has attracted 105K views and 6.6K likes.
The confident young queen caught on camera
The mom's clip shows the little girl, who is clearly used to using chopsticks, picking up her cornflakes with the sticks and eating them. She also stores and uses her eating utensils.
Watch the video below:
The young girl steals Mzansi's hearts
The video attracted over 150 comments from social media users who thought the little girl was cute. Some could relate to the little diva eating cornflakes with chopsticks as they saw similarities between themselves and her.
User @nonku_moloi asked:
"Okay, but when is she going to finish eating mara😂😂😂?"
User @Nelisa said
"This is me! When I learnt how to use chopsticks, I ate everything and anything using them 😂😂😭."
User @Leeyandah🤍 added:
"My whole personality in one video 😭😭😂."
User @Muke joked:
"Nna, if I ever have a daughter I’m gonna need her to be this dramatic 😂❤️."
User @Nsaseko Maluleke🦥 shared:
"Definitely something I would do😭she is me😭."
User @NinaKapina said:
"Lmao this was me when I was younger 🤣. My mom carried chopsticks with her everywhere 😭."
Source: Briefly News
