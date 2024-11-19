A toddler’s storytelling skills in a TikTok video had Mzansi convinced he was reading like a pro

The video shows him pointing at a storybook with a vivid imagination while making up his own tale

South Africans cracked jokes about being tricked and praised the boy’s creativity and bright mind

A toddler left Mzansi in stitches with his picture reading. Image: @zuluboy129



Kids have the wildest imaginations, and this little storyteller is proof! A TikTok video featuring a toddler "reading" from a storybook has left Mzansi laughing and swooning.

Smart boy captured picture reading

The boy’s narration and tiny finger following the words were so convincing, that many viewers believed he was reading for real.

While his words didn’t match the book’s text, his confidence and finger-pointing had everyone fooled.

Toddler creates a buzz on TikTok

The adorable clip on the TikTok account @zuluboy129 already has 212,000 views, and over 17,000 likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users couldn’t stop laughing at his creativity and how easily they were tricked by his performance.

See some comments below:

@Lerato_Leee said:

"I was so impressed by the reading until the giraffe called the lion. And I’m like heh? 😅"

@NonhlanhlaMhlongo posted:

"Yes wena boy, confuse the enemy. 😂😂"

@Tlaki D wrote:

"Haibo😂 this one is a professional lawyer. Guys this one can tell lies with confidence. 🤣🤣"

@TEACHER MBALENHLE ❤️ shared:

"He is on the right path. 😁😁😁 Picture reading and pretend reading is one of the earliest stages in children learning how to read. 😁😁😁 He's so cute .🥰"

@Zoè commented:

"He sounds convincing kodwa yaz. 😂😂"

@harley mentioned:

"And then I was listening and then I was reading the book, and then I was like no the reader is not make sure. 😄😄🥰"

@eyakwaMsimang stated:

"Bathong, I was so sure he was reading."

@Posha added:

"He is an intelligent boy. He looked at the picture and just constructed a story."

Toddler reading in gibberish disappoints father

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Mzansi TikTokkers love videos about children and the darndest things they do.

An adorable toddler didn't disappoint and gave thousands of people a good chuckle when he attempted to read a children's book. The father said in a video he spends R1 050 on school fees and R500 on transport every month.

