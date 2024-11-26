“Mom Is Ageing Like Fine Wine”: SA Loves Woman Showing Family’s 20-Year Glow-Up

A 20-year-old South African woman showed TikTok users what her mother and father looked like since welcoming her into the world

The pictures compared her family to what they looked like as young parents and what they looked like at their current ages

Social media users loved the family's glow-up, with many commenting on the mother's beauty

A young woman showed online users what her family looked like after 20 years had passed. Images: @shamiso3108

Over the years, people often undergo remarkable physical transformations, with many evolving into better versions of themselves. A young woman recently shared pictures showcasing her family's glow-up, leaving online viewers amazed by their striking changes.

Family's 20-year glow-up

A TikTok user named Shamiso Sokhela took to her account (@shamiso3108) to show people on the app what her family looked like 20 years ago. Shamiso was six months old then, while her mother and father were 19 and 22, respectively.

Another picture showed the daughter at 20, the mother at 39 and the father at 42, all looking youthful.

Shamiso proudly wrote in her post's caption:

"Best parents ever. God bless."

Take a look at the pictures below:

The young lady showed what she and her family looked like after 20 years. Images: @shamiso3108

Family's glow-up stuns Mzansi

The post received over a million views on the social media platform, and hundreds of people positively commented on the glow-up. However, the mother stole the show with her beauty and youthfulness.

@zahrahbuckus6 said to Shamiso:

"Your mom is ageing like fine wine."

Seeing the resemblance, @siphokazin93 wrote:

"You at 20 look exactly like your mom at 19."

@dikarabo27 noted with a laugh:

"Your dad looks older in the first picture."

@ghika.x2 told the daughter:

"Your parents are ageing well."

@lungile.nn provided compliments and said:

"The glow-up on your dad! Your mom was pretty in her teen years and is getting finer."

@nosiphogumede12 had hope for Shamiso's future and told the young woman:

"May you also get a partner like your dad and get to experience this kind of love with your own family."

@user4454345466 added in the comment section:

"I’m just happy that everyone grew together."

Woman's glow-up goes viral

