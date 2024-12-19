A woman's TikTok video went viral after sharing the heartwarming moment her children jumped with excitement when seeing their helper arrive at their home

The helper, who has been returning to the family every December for three years, has become the children's favourite person, showing how temporary arrangements can change

Social media users flooded the comments section with their own touching stories about their helpers, with many sharing emotional bonds spanning several years

A TikTok video of children's pure joy at seeing their helper return has touched Mzansi's hearts. Content creator @rural.stepmom captured the precious moment when her house erupted with excitement as their December helper arrived.

The helper, who initially joined the family temporarily, has been returning every December for the past three years, creating a special bond with the children who now consider her their favourite person.

The creator shared in her caption:

"When our temporal helper arrived... the house went crazy. 3 years ago I needed a temporary helper, I then found this young lady."

Watch the video below.

SA shares helper appreciation stories

The heartwarming video prompted many South Africans to share their own experiences and situations with their helpers in the comments section:

@mamngunikamakhany expressed their need:

"I need a helper 😢"

@mamkhize stated what many felt:

"She is not just your helper but your family member❤️"

@naniki mathole proudly stated:

"Mine started in 2014.... Even today she is here🥰 My house manager."

@Auntie Zuu remembered sadly:

"Mine passed away earlier this year 🥺🥺🥺 they must really love her 🥰🥰"

@mpetsanetshepang expressed their attachment:

"I know! As for me, my helper is going away today for holiday 😭😭😭I am so broken🥺🥺🥺 she is my sister, mother... Everything."

3 other heartwarming helper stories

A generous boss surprised her domestic worker with a special year-end function, making the helper beam with joy as she celebrated her hard work and dedication.

Media personality Anele Mdoda promoted her long-time domestic worker to a personal assistant role in her production company, sparking conversations about worker appreciation.

A daughter's emotional TikTok video of her mother working as a domestic helper touched Mzansi, showing the sacrifices helpers make for their families.

