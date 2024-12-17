Anele Mdoda promoted her long-time domestic worker, Florence, to a personal assistant and wardrobe assistant role in her production company

Social media reactions were divided, with some praising Anele's gesture while others criticised her for empowering a Zimbabwean instead of a South African

Anele received both backlash and praise for her actions, with some commending her for treating employees with dignity and providing opportunities

Anele Mdoda is practising what she preaches. The media personality who always talks about empowering each other recently promoted her long-time domestic worker to a top position.

Anele Mdoda upgrades her domestic worker to key role

South African radio and television personality Anele Mdoda pulled off some boss moves when she upgraded her house helper, Florence, to a big role in her production company, Rose and Oaks Media.

Anele Mdoda always speaks out about how some employees mistreat their domestic workers. The star once sparked a heated debate when she lashed out at a woman mistreating her domestic worker.

According to MDN News, Florence, who has been working for Anele for years, is now a personal assistant and wardrobe assistant in the media company. Part of the post read:

"Through her actions, Anele has emphasised the value of treating employees well and offering opportunities for growth, earning her recognition for helping to "upskill" her domestic worker."

Fans not impressed by Anele promoting her nanny

Social media users slammed the Celebrity Game Night SA host for promoting her nanny. Many noted that Florence is originally from Zimbabwe, so she shouldn't be promoted. However, others commended Anele for upgrading her domestic worker

@mshekeshek said:

"Empowering foreigners while her homegirls at eastern are suffering just because she saw her 🐍"

@Zee_Nodoli commented:

"Domestic worker from Zimbabwe. is working as a domestic worker a scarce skill?"

@Simphiw02617472 added:

"Let's start here. Is Florence the South African before we get carried away with how Anele has treated her with dignity?"

@nthabi_fitness commented:

"May GOD continue blessing her…..We admire and appreciate such ❤️🙏."

@KarenMScotts added:

"@Anele, we thank you and give you your flowers so people can learn something from you."

Anele Mdoda shows off her impressive cooking skills

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda is the master of all trades. The seasoned radio and television personality recently left her fans asking for cooking tips when she shared a picture of a lunch she prepared for her father.

Is there anything Anele Mdoda can't do? The star took to social media to share a picture of a yummy meal she prepared.

