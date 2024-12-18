“What a Journey”: Woman Gets 8 Distinctions in Medicine at Graduation, Amazes SA

A Stellenbosch University student shared that she graduated with eight distinctions in medicine

The TikTok video showed the proud graduate walking across the stage to receive her well-earned degree

Many online community members congratulated the young woman for her impressive academic achievement

A young woman from Stellenbosch University passed with eight distinctions. Images: Mokgethi Mkalipe / LinkedIn

It's graduation season, and many students proudly share their academic achievements with their friends, family and followers. Among them was a young graduate who took to the stage to celebrate her hard work and dedication.

Passing with flying colours

Stellenbosch University graduate of medicine Mokgethi Mkalipe, who uses the handle @thi_m21 on TikTok, shared with app users that she passed cum laude with eight distinctions under her name.

Before graduation, Mokgethi shared a clip showing Mzansi's gorgeous new doctors, leaving people swooning.

In her current post, the determined doctor wrote:

"What a journey."

Watch the video below:

What is the meaning of cum laude?

According to Investopedia, cum laude is a Latin term (meaning "with distinction," "with praise," or "with honour"). It represents honourable excellence in academic coursework and is awarded to students with strong grades.

Mzansi applauds young graduate

Hundreds of social media users congratulated the educated young woman on her academic success, flooding the comment section with awe.

A proud @mightbetheloyl said:

"Black excellence. Congratulations, Doc."

@caits2kwl4skwl wrote to Mokgethi:

"I want to be like you when I grow up!"

@kayla.vw shared in the comment section:

"Aww, I’m so happy for you. Hopefully, I can also make it one day."

@itsrhandzu said to the young doctor:

"You're a different breed! Congratulations."

@essjay021 loved the graduation video, writing:

"Mashallah! What an achievement! What a legacy!"

@awah758 added in the comment section:

"What made me stand up in the comfort of my apartment were those eight distinctions. Ma'am, you did that!"

