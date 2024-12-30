“Such Loving Kids”: SA Swoon at Triplets Vying for Dad’s Attention

A family shared a video on TikTok showing triplets, wanting their father's attention

The local dad had to carry all three of his children while at what appeared to be a casino

Social media users rushed to the comment section to share how much they adored the video

The internet adored the triplets' love for their father. Images: Finn Hafemann / Getty Images, @thusi_triplets / TikTok

Source: UGC

Children can sometimes be a handful, especially when their energy and demands seem endless. However, one father found himself in the spotlight when he juggled his triplets with love, winning over people's hearts online.

A father and his triplets

Taking to TikTok, the Thusi Triplets uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users how their father had to pick up not one but all three of them.

The determined father embraced his three little ones, giving them each a kiss before putting them back on the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

SA adores father and triplets

The viral video had several local social media users heading to the comment section to share their love for the family they saw on their For You Pages.

@scholastic045 said with love and humour:

"Buy one, get two free."

@zee16497 stated to the father:

"God knows exactly who will be able to carry such a heavy load. Well done, Baba, and God bless."

@user3886931209198 laughed and shared:

"It's giving the same way you did us, please carry us. Such loving kids."

@boitumelosekwati6 added compliments to the comment section, writing:

"Father of the century."

@az99154 loved the video and said:

"Ncoh, this is beautiful. They are so cute."

@ndumisowam wrote to the father in the comments:

"Aah, my brother. I just love these little humans. I think it's the view from up there. It's so much better from up there!"

3 other stories of fathers and kids

A moving video of a present father embracing his little daughter while a hairstylist worked on her hair touched many social media users.

A local dad taught his older son how to make pap. He shared he wanted his child to learn the basics of cooking like he did when he was young.

A single father made South Africans tear up after sharing the precious gift he got his son from Temu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News