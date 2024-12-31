“Is He Married?”: SA Swoons as Woman Gets Princess Treatment From Brother

A young woman on TikTok shared a video of how her brother treated her with love and respect

While she washed the dishes outside, her brother gave her the princess treatment she didn't expect

Members of the online community loved the brother's gesture and wanted to know if they had a chance with him

A young woman shared how she got the princess treatment from her brother. Images: @tanakamapfumo

Source: TikTok

When people think of siblings, the first thought isn't always about a loving or nurturing relationship, as many think of rivalry instead. However, one woman shared how her brother broke that stereotype by treating her with exceptional care and affection.

Brother shows sister love

Content creator Tanaka Mapfumo shared a video on TikTok showing her sweet brother holding an umbrella over her as she washed dishes in their backyard.

She told app users that her back was burning, and her brother shielded her from the sun without her asking.

Tanaka wrote in her post:

"How can I not expect princess treatment from my partner when my brother treats me like this?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Polite brother intrigues Mzansi

A few local members of the online community took to the comment section to share how impressed they were with Tanaka's brother.

@hazyr_ue loved what they saw and wrote with humour:

"Is your brother married? This information is needed for government purposes."

@being.tyfaeh laughed and said:

"I looked at my brother and sighed."

A disappointed @tee_payy exclaimed to the online community:

"My brother would never!"

@xetshelihlemdhhlo wrote in the comment section:

"It's always the little things that make us happy."

Tanaka laughed when @call_me.nene asked:

"How much is he getting paid?"

@simplyzahraa_ agreed with the woman's post and shared:

"I'm the only girl, and my brothers and dad treat me like the princess I am. I immediately detach from any man that tries to treat me otherwise."

