A creative group of party-goers found a brilliant solution to strict estate noise rules by hosting a silent headphone party

Content creator @bazos_mabaso shared the entertaining footage showing party people dancing and vibing around bonfires without making any noise

The clever party hack sparked conversations about estate living in SA, where strict noise regulations often limit social gatherings and require residents to find creative ways to party

A man posted a video on how a group had a silent party at an estate because of noise regulations. His video went viral. Images: @bazos_mabaso

In the viral video, a group of friends can be seen having the time of their lives at what appears to be a typical estate party - except for one unique twist. Instead of blasting music through speakers, every guest wore headphones, dancing and grooving in what looks like complete silence to outsiders.

The creative party solution comes with a witty caption from TikTok content creator @bazos_mabaso:

"If you don't get it, don't worry... You will get it the day you want to have a party at an estate."

Watch the video below.

Estate noise rules

Property experts say estates and complexes typically enforce stricter noise regulations than regular residential areas. While normal neighbourhoods might allow party noise until 22:00 on weekends, estates often have specific rules of conduct.

In most situations, excessive noise in estates can lead to consequences ranging from verbal warnings to monetary fines.

Mzansi reacts to silent party solution

The creative party approach had social media users sharing their thoughts:

@Lebo approved:

"This is perfect, I called security on my neighbours last night, it was unbearable, love this! Your fun does not have to be someone else discomfort."

@King Lu😉 joked:

"I would still sing out loud and disturb the peace 🤣🤣🤣"

@Otto Mabunda laughed:

"When the batteries get low the party is over 😂😅"

@Bho agreed:

"I love peace and quiet places, I don't understand people who feel the need to disturb all of us."

@Sekethwayo wondered:

"After all computers crash😩"

@Area51_Infinity shared:

"As an introvert this looks fun🥰"

@Manyikos admitted:

"The problem is my friends and I would be singing our lungs out and make noise regardless 😩"

@Kgoshigadi Rangata praised:

"Considerate neighbours… I love this so much 🙌🏽"

@Rene Lelethu confessed:

"I'm from the suburbs but yoh, I can't this would drive me crazy😭"

@Peter Airl™️ 🇿🇦 added:

"Mozelwane wa mo utlwa fela, Jesooooo😂😂😂"

