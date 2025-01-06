Man Buying Grocery Essentials for His Mom Gets Praised, SA Claps: “All My Respect”
- One young man has gone above and beyond for their mother with his grand gesture that touched millions of people online
- The gent showcased in a TikTok video how he went grocery for all of his mom's essentials and unveiled the amount her spent
- Mzansi netizens praised the guy on his heartwarming act as they flooded the comments section
A touching TikTok video featuring a man buying groceries for his mother has melted the hearts of many.
Man buying grocery essentials for his mom
The young gent walked through the local store, carefully selecting all the essential items his mother may need in the clip uploaded on the video platform.
The video, shared under the TikTok handle @hendrick.makuya, shows the man picking up fresh bread, chicken, cool drinks, and other household staples.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
@hendrick.makuya's footage then shows him at the checkout counter, proudly paying for the groceries before heading home to surprise his mom, which cost him R1257.58. While taking to his TikTok caption, the guy expressed his appreciation for everything that his mom has done for him by simply saying:
"I love you, mommy."
Watch the video below:
SA is in awe
The video sparked a widespread online reaction among peeps as the simple act of kindness has struck a chord with many, inspiring others to cherish and care for their loved ones.
Manuel ramphabana traveller's was touched by the man's gesture:
"A man that takes care of his parents l gave him all my respect."
Miss K shared:
"Looking at your video, I wish my mum was alive. I would spoil her…Take good care of ur mother much respect for you."
Ronewa Mathalise praised the man, saying:
"Well done boy, god bless you."
TrapboyanticsFX commented:
"We made the right person famous."
DJ vhaalo, the DJ genera,l expressed:
"Take care of your mom and everything will be alright."
3 epic birthday surprises for mothers
- One man proved that there is nothing like a mother's love, so he cooked out a genius plan for his queen on her birthday.
- One woman in South Africa caused a wave of emotions in Mzansi with her sweet surprise video on TikTok.
- A stunner shared a video on TikTok, showcasing how the surprise for their mom went down.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za