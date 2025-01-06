A nerve-wracking video shared by Stellenbosch Snake Removals shows a skilled handler performing a daring rescue of a highly venomous boomslang from the roof of Tokara Deli

The professional demonstrated exceptional skills as he manoeuvred the dangerous snake from a rooftop position, carefully controlling it by the tail before successfully securing it in a tube

The nail-biting footage had social media users on the edge of their seats, with many admitting they couldn't even "wiggle a toe" while watching the dangerous rescue

A man posted a video of himself rescuing a Boomslang off a roof using special equipment. He then grasped its tail as he secured it. His video went viral. Images: @stellenboschsnakeremovals

A heart-stopping video shared by Facebook creator @stellenboschsnakeremovals, shows the handler climbing onto a gate to reach the boomslang from the roof of Tokara Deli in Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

He used special equipment to catch it and then carefully grasped it by the tail, before smoothly guiding it into a containment tube.

What is a Boomslang

The boomslang is a mostly tree-dwelling snake and while it rarely bites humans, its venom is highly dangerous, affecting blood clotting.

The younger ones, or juveniles are grey with striking emerald green eyes, while adults differ by gender: males are usually bright green with black patterns, and females are typically brown.

What to do if you spot a boomslang

If you see a boomslang, stay at a safe distance and call a professional snake remover.

Keep children and pets away, and avoid trying to capture or handle the snake, as this can be very dangerous. Instead, keep an eye on its location until help arrives.

Mzansi reacts to nerve-wracking rescue

The skilled capture had viewers holding their breath:

@Tracey Hall praised:

"Well done 👏 That wasn't easy."

@Felicity Day Stander admitted:

"That's why you have professionals. Me, I would have thrown that snake so far away🙈 My heart actually stopped."

@Lorenzo Amazonian Krause observed:

"That one has an attitude even the birds are warning he is a bad one. Great job, stay safe."

@Theo Potgieter confessed:

"By the end of that, I find I'm so tense I can't even wiggle a toe. Awesome DUDE."

@Francois Francis warned:

"More venomous than a black mamba."

Similar snake encounters

A skilled handler faced off with a massive 2.6-meter black mamba in a Westville home, with Nick Evans successfully removing the dangerous reptile as residents watched in terror.

Viewers were left speechless after a daring woman swam alongside a massive python in the White Umfolozi River, earning her the nickname "mermaid" from astounded social media users.

Even Christmas Day saw action when snake catcher Nick Evans responded to an emergency call, successfully freeing a 3-meter python that had become trapped in a fence.

