A young man decided to start daily savings to fund a December vacation for his girlfriend

His commitment to saving money every day impressed many people after he shared a clip online

The video attracted many positive comments as social media users were impressed by his love, care, and dedication

A man showed off his second-day savings of R50, planning to save money daily for baecation. Credit: Deagreez / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A local guy took dedication to a new level by embarking on a daily savings journey to take his girlfriend on bacaetion to a place he doesn't know yet, during this year's festive season.

The man behind the plan showed off his day two savings amount on TikTok under the handle @baecationsavings, which he created specifically to share updates on his savings journey. His most recent video shows him sitting comfortably at home on day two, counting and saving money.

The man's saving plan draws many people

The video shared by @baecationsavings shows him sitting at home, calmly putting two R20 notes and R10 into a 5L water bottle. The previous day, he saved R20, and on day three, he saved R20 again. His goal is to save enough funds to take his girlfriend on a memorable vacation in December, and he's excited about the journey ahead.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows interest in the man's journey

The video attracted many comments from social media users who admired the guy's determination. Many started following him to see how far he would reach at the end of the year, and others wished they wouldn't break up.

User @rara 💋 commented:

"Awwuu man, this is so thoughtful. Hope you exceed your goal 🥹!"

User @ayanda_rakgahla said:

"What a lucky woman 🥺."

User @Mamas kitchen asked:

"Where do you guys get money everyday?🥺by now I guess I am the only one broke😌."

User @O m p h i l e shared:

"Ahh standing on business!! Ohh yes. 🤭🫵🏽."

User @biancangcobo1 said:

"I’m rooting for you and your girlfriend ❤️🙏🏾 everything will go well 😍."

User @indi_CPT commented:

"God bless your plans and goals 🙏🏼."

3 Briefly News savings articles

A woman shared an impressive savings plan that will leave a person with R42 900 by December.

A woman saved R43.5K from January to December 2024, and four other South Africans saved thousands.

A woman shared a couple's savings plan, which could save them R25 600 by the end of the year.

Source: Briefly News