A dentist and content creator shared a daring video of herself posing near two male lions at Ukutula Lodge, armed with only a stick for protection

Located between Johannesburg and Pretoria, Ukutula offers unique lion interaction experiences where visitors carry sticks as distraction tools

South African netizens flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions, questioning the effectiveness of using a stick against the king of the jungle

A woman posted a video of herself posing with two male lions with nothing more than a stick to defend herself. Mzansi couldn't help but crack jokes at her bravery. Images: @jenolee_camilla

TikTok creator @jenolee_camilla, known for sharing her travel adventures and dance videos, posted a bold video of herself at Ukutula Lodge, meaning "place of quiet."

In the footage, she confidently poses with a stick while one male lion lounges overhead on a tree branch and another rests on the ground nearby.

The brave content creator captioned her video:

"Never forget who you are."

Safety measures during lion walks

At Ukutula Lodge, located just over one and a half hours from Johannesburg, visitors participating in lion walks are required to carry sticks as part of essential safety protocols.

These tools serve multiple purposes - they help the participants maintain confidence while walking in the bush, create necessary distance between people and lions, and can be used to distract the big cats if needed by rustling grass or redirecting attention.

While the lodge emphasizes that the sticks are never used for discipline, they remain an important part of maintaining safety during these unique wildlife encounters. The sticks act as an extension of the arm when interacting with these social but powerful animals.

Social media roasts stick defence

@YoFavoriteUncle advised wisely:

"Never turn your back on a lion, African rule number 1!"

@tiktokuserorwhateverrr questioned:

"They give you the sticks just in case😭😭"

@ninadlamini joked:

"That would be like using a knife in a gunfight."

@sumz83 warned:

"Never forget a stick isn't going to do anything to a lion. And it takes just one second..."

@fathimarassack teased:

"With so much ai...why would you risk your life lol 😂"

@Fallon quipped:

"That lion probably told himself 'never forget who you are' and probably saw you as the next meal in his head 💀"

Similar wild encounters

A family of five tested their courage by attempting a daring walk with three male lions, with their nervous reactions entertaining South African viewers.

SANParks issued an urgent warning to Malalane residents after a lion escaped near the Kruger National Park and Crocodile River area.

Umhlanga beachgoers were left shocked after a fearless man continued swimming despite warnings about sharks in the water.

