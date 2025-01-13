A South African car salesman mocking a pedestrian couple learned the hard way not to mess with people

He said he was trying to shoot an advertisement and shared the video on his social media page

Mzansi people cracked up at the viral footage and shared their opinions about the guy's bold stunts

A car salesman's attempt to record an ad went left. Image: @kabelo.t

Social media is truly the place for unexpected drama, hey! One content creator who is also a car salesman had a close call with a loved-up couple.

Man's joke gone wrong

He mocked the lovebirds walking on the street, dragging their financial status while passing them in a car.

What he didn’t expect? The man wasn’t having it. In the blink of an eye, he lunged at the car and grabbed the jokester by the neck.

TikTokker issues an apology

The car salesman quickly apologised and tried to de-escalate the situation: "I said sorry, I was just trying to do an advert. My brother, I said sorry."

Lol! Knowing content creators, the whole incident could have been a ploy to mine social media engagement.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps entertained by TikTok clip

The clip on the TikTok page @kabelo.t got over 300,000 views and netizens laughed at how close he came to catching hands.

See some comments below:

@percy said:

"🤣🤣🤣 Mara wena KB you are not make sure man aaeee."

@mautla14 posted:

"They will kill you, wena otella batho. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Lettia.kh asked:

"When did you say sorry? 🤣🤣You didn't!"

@tsepo260 joked:

"It almost ended in tears. 😂🤣🤣🤣"

@Sally55 mentioned:

"Yoh the man was so angry tjo. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@yollie_yollz stated:

"I want to write content will kill ka Sepedi but I cant shame ndingumXhosa. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@weskoppies_hospital0.1 typed:

"Begging for your life. 😭😭"

@chrisii935 added:

"That's the HR lady we see her. 🤣🤣"

