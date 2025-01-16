A content creator shared an emotional TikTok video capturing her journey from failing matric in 2023 to achieving impressive results after repeating the year with a strategic move

Her decision to swap physics for business studies paid off as part of 2024's record-breaking 87.3% national pass rate, where over 615,000 learners succeeded

South Africans were moved by her determination and the touching moment with her mother, with many relating to her emotional celebration

A young woman posted a video on her journey from failing matric to repeating in 2024 and achieving a pass mark she was proud of. Images: @_lethu.uuu

A young woman's brave decision to repeat matric turned her tears of disappointment into tears of joy as she celebrated her success with her proud mother.

Content creator @_lethu.uuu, known for sharing her life's adventures and family moments, posted a touching video showing her journey from failing matric in 2023 to achieving impressive results in 2024.

The clip begins with her emotional breakdown after failing, then shows her strategic decision to swap physics for business studies.

Record-breaking matric year

The learner's success contributes to South Africa's highest-ever matric pass rate of 87.3% in 2024.

According to Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, over 615,000 learners passed their exams, with bachelor passes increasing by 6.9 percentage points to 47.8%, representing 337,158 matriculants.

SA celebrates determined spirit

The video touched many hearts, with the caption:

"Super proud of the decision I made 12 months ago! 2024 you were soooo goooood to me, you owe me nothing babyyyyyy🫣❤️❤️"

@starz affirmed:

"Well done my sis God never fail people do."

@uluvv.katso❤ shared:

"This video just made me so emotional ❤❤😓so happy for u that u pushed yourself to do better."

@Lekgala p@k admitted:

"That cry... Gurl you owe me my tears cause whaaaat am I sobbing for?"

@🙏🏽👆🏽 reflected:

"She now has a testimony for herself to never give up whenever things get tough, she is a fighter 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

@Keneilwe S praised:

"God is good all the time proud to see you go that and for not give you🙏🥰🙏"

@probell🤌 expressed:

"Manjexthina y sikhala that cry yoooo... I am proud of you babe 💐💐💐and your support system 👌"

@Zimfefe Matshanga joked:

"I'm not crying, you are😭"

