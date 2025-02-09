One lady in search of a partner showed people the romantic outing that a man took her on and it was a spectacle

The woman posted a TikTok video where she documented the entire night that she spent with the potential suitor

People shared their thoughts about the woman's experience and many were brutally honest as they reviewed the date

A woman posted a TikTok video of one of her date nights. The lady trying to find love in 2025 shared details about the time she spent with a man.

A woman posted a TikTok video detailing her date in Thembisa. Image: @chocolateyxaf / TikTok / Leon Neal / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The video of the woman's questionable date received more than 6,000 likes. People had a lot to say after seeing that she ended up in Thembisa after going out with the man.

Woman complains about date

A woman, Aphelele Mkhize, posted a TikTok video showing the harrowing date that she went on. First, the lady detailed that the man who took her out was severely late for their date and showed up when she was about to cancel. The man came to the date dressed in pink crocs, which she didn't like. Aphelele detailed that it was his birthday week and he wanted to have a night out clubbing, so he took her to a chill spot where his friends were and he ordered them pap, and then to another shisa nyama in Thembisa. After the first stop, he decided that they would go out to a club.

The lady said she felt like he liked her a lot because he held her hand, but she was unimpressed because they were in the car for most of the date as they went from one location to the next. The man also dedicated Fridayy's When It Comes to You which many found ironic because the chorus is about not wasting a woman's time which he did by being late for the date.

South Africa unimpressed by Tembisa date

Many people commented on the post insisting that he did not take her out on a proper date. Online users were not happy with the man's choice of location being Thembisa for a date.

The lady in the TikTok video complained that he took her to a shisa nyama for their date in Tembisa. Image: Hoberman Collection

Source: Getty Images

Cheneeks was amused:

"Him playing I' won’t waste no time ,when it comes you' whilst wasting your time is diabolical 😭"

Thams asked:

"He bought more pap?! Sisi, please repeat that one more time for me."

Kwanele 🍸 was not impressed:

"Crocs?😭😂Thembisa?😳nka siya yooooh (I'd leave.)."

ours_🤍🌸 jokingly asked:

"Ngikshaye?😭(Should I beat you [for staying])"

ntombi khalumba remarked:

"He made you stocko chomi🚮

BeingNaledi admitted:

"Him adding pap infuriated me in a way I can’t even explain "

AsiFit wondered:

"Why didn’t you go home?"

Elastic_heart❤️‍🔥 commented:

"The song dedication song had me yelling 😭"

Figlan Siphokazi admitted:

"He was late, took you to Thembisa and came wearing crocs. That would pmo for the whole year ? 😭"

