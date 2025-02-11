A dedicated educator has captured hearts on social media with her unique approach to ending class time, turning a simple dismissal into a joyful moment

Content creator @nwashe shared a video on Facebook showing how she encourages her students to dance their way out of class, creating positive memories

Fellow teachers and parents praised her ability to balance hard work with enjoyment, showing how educators can maintain discipline while fostering a fun learning environment

A teacher shared a video showing how she helped her kids stay sharp and have fun at school. Images: @nwashe

An educator's innovative approach to her class dismissal has showed how teachers can create engaging learning environments while maintaining educational standards. Content creator @nwashe shared a heartwarming video showing her students dancing their way out of class, with her caption noting:

"All work and no play makes ... dull..."

Watch the Facebook post below.

Finding the balance

While debates continue about the role of fun in education, this teacher shows how moments of joy can complement serious learning. Educational experts pointed out that while learning should be engaging and stimulating, it's the balance between challenge and enjoyment that creates the most effective learning environment.

Research shows that teachers who create positive learning environments often see improved student engagement and academic performance. While learning itself may sometimes be challenging, incorporating brief moments of joy can help students associate education with positive experiences, leading to better long-term results.

Mzansi celebrates the teacher's approach

@Sheila Mhungu observed:

"These kids will miss their teacher big time."

@Nqobizitha David Mhothi reflected:

"Where were these teachers during our skool days😢"

@Shelter Sibanda praised:

"Teacher with a happy soul."

@Alimon Lisimati Mpapa blessed:

"Be blessed. You are making the learning environment cool and interactive."

@Marcia Walker explained:

"People don't realize that dancing is a form of art. It's also a great exercise for your entire body. It also helps to relax you."

@Loo Chikwamba encouraged:

"Keep up the good work, enjoy every moment of your self."

@Kobilo Koech noted:

"I think these children look forward to coming to school each day. Such a vibe teacher."

